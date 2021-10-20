CANTON — Travis R. Casselman, 28, of Massena, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, in the town of Canton.
Justin H. Whitmarsh, 30, of Edwards, was charged by state police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, in the village of Canton.
Billie-Jo L. Knapton, 21, of Canton, was charged by state police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, in the town of Norfolk.
