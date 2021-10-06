A New York State Police squad car on May 29 in Fishers Landing. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

Brenton M. LaRue, 31, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, in Ogdensburg.

Trent P. Arquette, 23, of Akwesasne, was charged by state police with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors, following a personal injury crash in the village of Massena.

