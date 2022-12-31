Dewey I. LaValley, 69, Chase Mills, was arrested for third degree assault that caused physical injury Thursday after a physical domestic dispute that occurred earlier in the month.
State police responded to the Massena Memorial Hospital to interview a victim regarding a physical domestic dispute that occurred at a residence on County Route 36 in Louisville. On Dec. 5, the victim was allegedly struck in the face by Mr. LaValley during a verbal altercation that turned physical.
According to the report, the victim waited to report the incident due to being scared. The victim suffered a perforated eardrum and a sprained temporomandibular joint, which connects the jawbone to the skull, due to the incident and was treated and released from the hospital. The report stated that the victim was still suffering pain on Dec. 29 from being struck in the face by Mr. LaValley.
Mr. LaValley was arrested and processed at the Massena State Police Station. He was arraigned in the Massena Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.
State police want to remind everyone domestic violence is dangerous and scary. Get help and protection against domestic violence by calling 911 or the 24-hour domestic and sexual violence hotline at 1-800-942-6906.
Shameika A. West, 35, Rochester, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of second-degree criminal use drug paraphernalia, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several vehicle and traffic tickets following a traffic stop on Thursday.
During a traffic stop was initiated by State Police on County Route 6 in Morristown, Ms. West was found to be in possession of individual baggies of cocaine, other drug paraphernalia, baggies, and a scale.
Ms. West was arrested and transported to the Ogdensburg State Police Department for processing. She was then arraigned in the Morristown Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.