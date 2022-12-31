Police Blotter

Dewey I. LaValley, 69, Chase Mills, was arrested for third degree assault that caused physical injury Thursday after a physical domestic dispute that occurred earlier in the month.

State police responded to the Massena Memorial Hospital to interview a victim regarding a physical domestic dispute that occurred at a residence on County Route 36 in Louisville. On Dec. 5, the victim was allegedly struck in the face by Mr. LaValley during a verbal altercation that turned physical.

