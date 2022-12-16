Man arrested in Rutland on S.C. robbery warrant

WINTHROP — Cordell W. Douglas, 28, of Winthrop, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Thursday following a suspicious person complaint.

State police responded to the complaint at Town Line Market located on State Highway 11c in Winthrop. An investigation determined the Mr. Douglas was in possession of drug paraphernalia in his vehicle and on him after being searched.

