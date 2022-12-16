WINTHROP — Cordell W. Douglas, 28, of Winthrop, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Thursday following a suspicious person complaint.
State police responded to the complaint at Town Line Market located on State Highway 11c in Winthrop. An investigation determined the Mr. Douglas was in possession of drug paraphernalia in his vehicle and on him after being searched.
Mr. Douglas was arrested and transported to Massena State Police Department for processing and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Brasher Town Court for a later date in January.
LAWRENCE — James K. Boudreaux, 60, of Wister, Oklahoma, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to the report, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit was conducting a stationary commercial vehicle inspection on State Highway 11B when Mr. Boudreaux allegedly admitted to having Glock pistol in his possession.
He was arrested and transported to the Massena State Police Department for processing. Mr. Boudreaux was then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Lawrence Town Court for a later date in January.
CANTON — Patricia A. Hayes, 65, of Canton, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 of 1% or more, and multiple street violations following a traffic stop on Thursday.
Ms. Hayes was found to be intoxicated and provided a breath sample of 0.08% BAC. She was issued tickets to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.
