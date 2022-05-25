Derick J. Dawley, 37, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police May 22 in the town of Lisbon with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
Lee A. Loffler, 38, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by state police on May 22 in the town of Oswegatchie for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Stefanie M. Osborn, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested by state police on May 23 for second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.
