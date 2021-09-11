Melissa L. McLear, 39, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Thursday following a crash on 900 Block Washington St., Ogdensburg police said.
Bobbi Jo Gagnon, 44, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Thursday on a city court bench warrant. She was arraigned and transported to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.
Paul H. Rookey, 60, of Madrid, was charged by state police on Thursday with recklessly causing physical injury to another person, a misdemeanor.
Kara L. McGregor, 31, of Richville, was charged by state police on Thursday in the town of Russell with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Macy L. Richardson, 25, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police on Friday in the town of Oswegatchie for Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor. She was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%, a misdemeanor.
Jordan J. Benjamin, 32, of Canton, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, as well as second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, on Thursday in the town of Gouverneur, state police said.
John B. McLaughlin, 73, of Norwood, was charged by state police on Thursday in the town of Lawrence with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least .08%, a misdemeanor.
