A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

Jeremy T. Dissottle, 27, Canton, was arrested on Friday for promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

In June, the state police responded to a residence on the Ellis Road in Canton for a report of someone accessing child sexual abuse material over the internet. An investigation by the state police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined Mr. Dissottle had obtained and viewed the material.

