Jeremy T. Dissottle, 27, Canton, was arrested on Friday for promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child.
In June, the state police responded to a residence on the Ellis Road in Canton for a report of someone accessing child sexual abuse material over the internet. An investigation by the state police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined Mr. Dissottle had obtained and viewed the material.
Mr. Dissottle was issued appearance tickets to the Potsdam Town Court for Dec. 7. The investigation is still ongoing.
Tanner L. Delarge, 25, Ogdensburg, was arrested on Friday for petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after methamphetamine was found in his personal property.
On Friday, the state police responded to a call at the Shoe Department on Canton Street in Oswegatchie for a larceny complaint. State police officers determined that Mr. Delarge stole merchandise, totaling $19.97, from the store.
According to the report, Mr. Delarge left the scene and was later located by law enforcement in Ogdensburg where he was arrested and transported to the Ogdensburg Police Department for processing.
During a search of Mr. Delarge’s personal property, law enforcement found a metallic container containing methamphetamine.
He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Oswegatchie Town Court on Dec. 21, as well as an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Ogdensburg on Dec. 20 for criminal possession of a controlled substance charges.
Lisa M. Todd, 51, Hammond was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing following a domestic dispute.
On Friday, state police responded to a residence on County Route 6 in Morristown for a domestic dispute. Following an investigation, state police officers determined Ms. Todd and the victim were involved in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation.
During the physical altercation, Ms. Todd allegedly placed her forearm on the victim’s neck and applied pressure.
Ms. Todd was arrested and transported to Ogdensburg State Police Department for processing. She was arraigned in the Ogdensburg City Court where she was released on her own recognizance.
