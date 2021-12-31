David W. Whitmore, 37, of Russell, was charged by state police Monday in the town of Russell with first-degree falsifying business records and the criminal purchase and disposal of a weapon, both felonies.
Kristina L. Simmons, 46, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Dec. 19 in the town of Potsdam with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Sasha A. Block, 34, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Monday in the town of Potsdam with petit larceny.
Steven E. Davis, 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Monday in the city of Ogdensburg with petit larceny.
Dawson D. Simons, 21, of Hammond, was charged by state police Dec. 24 in the town of Oswegatchie with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Adena R. Fisher, 35, of Madrid, was charged by state police Dec. 16 in the town of Potsdam with petit larceny.
Erin J. White, 35, of Madrid, was charged by state police Wednesday in the town of Lisbon with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Timothy J. Dawley, 43, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Wednesday in Ogdensburg with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
