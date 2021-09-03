Bobbi Jo Teriele, 41, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Thursday with second-degree harassment, a violation. According to police, she was arrested following a City Court arrest warrant as a result of a harassment complaint. She was arraigned and released.
Michael J. Morehouse, 50, of Massena, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor. According to police, he was arrested at around 8:40 p.m. and released on his own recognizance.
Robert J. LaRock, 37, of Norwood, was charged by Potsdam Police on Monday with second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor, as well as disorderly conduct, unnecessary noise, and driving while intoxicated. According to police, he was arrested after patrols responded to a complaint of erratic driving on Larnard Street.
Joshua U. Henderson, 32, of Massena, was charged by state police in Canton on Tuesday afternoon with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
