Jonathan B. Slate, 37, of Canton, was arrested by State Police on June 4 in the town of Rossie for first offense driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08 of one percent, and using a vehicle without an interlock, all misdemeanors.
