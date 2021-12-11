CANTON — Local agency police officers and sheriff’s deputies in St. Lawrence County will be required to undergo psychological evaluations performed by Public Safety Psychology PLLC, out of Albany, following a resolution passed by the county Board of Legislators Monday evening.
“Effective Oct. 16, 2021, amendments were made to Civil Service Law … to require psychological evaluations and background investigations to determine fitness and eligibility of police and deputy applicants for provisional and permanent appointments in the competitive class,” the resolution reads.
The St. Lawrence County Civil Service will coordinate evaluations by administering written examinations under its direction, as well as providing equipment and a secure location for the virtual evaluation in county Human Resources.
Massena Police Chief Jason M. Olson said he supports the county’s decision, and noted his department has required similar evaluations at least as long as he’s been on the force — a little longer than 17 years.
“I think it’s common sense, it’s a good requirement,” Chief Olson said. “It’s a common practice, and I stand behind it.”
“We’ve been doing psychological evaluations for new hires for many, many years,” he added. “It’s nothing new to us. It’s standard practice that we’ve always employed.”
Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray said his department has also required psychological evaluations for police candidates.
“We’ve always had the past practice of a psychological or psychiatric interview and report as part of the vetting and hiring process for candidates,” Chief Murray said.
“All agencies have a requirement … this formalizes who does it, and it’s a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist,” he added.
The cost of the evaluations will be charged back to the appropriate police agencies.
Public Safety Psychology is a psychopedagogical business that has provided psychological evaluations for public safety agencies for over 20 years.
Times staff writer Andrew Gardner contributed to this story.
