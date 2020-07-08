CANTON — Several highway projects have been postponed as St. Lawrence County prepares for what will likely be a 20 percent cut in state funding in the wake of budget shortfalls brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the postponements are four miles worth of paving projects including County Road 10 in Rossie, County Road 54 in Lawrence and County Road 20 in Hermon. Don J. Chambers, St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent said the county also plans to postpone a structural project to extend the shoulders on County Road 51 in Lawrence. He said the $300,000 saved by postponing the bridge project would be used to prioritize paving instead. The county legislature unanimously voted on moving the funds at its meeting on Monday.
“Certainly, the traveling public is going to feel the impacts of the decision. And that’s unfortunate, but a reality that we have to deal with,” Mr. Chambers said.
Last month, the New York Department of Transportation informed highway officials across the state that funding under the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS, and other related programs could possibly be reduced by 20 percent due to state budgetary shortfalls in the wake of COVID-19. Mr. Chambers said that he’s looking at the 20 percent as a loss at this point, but is “pretty well assured” cuts won’t exceed that amount.
During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, St. Lawrence County was slated to receive $5.3 million in state funds under three programs; CHIPS, PAVE NY and Extreme Winter Recovery. The funds disbursed by the state under the programs are reimbursements, meaning St. Lawrence County or other municipalities front the money first. The likely 20 percent reduction in state funding constitutes just over $1 million in projects for the county.
“It’s unfortunate that any cuts have to be made because there’s definite need,” Mr. Chambers said. “There’s more need on our system than we have funds available, even in a normal year.”
Overall funding for the CHIPS program hasn’t changed over recent years with the exception of the added PAVE NY and BRIDGE NY programs in 2016. In 2017 the state Comptroller released a report noting that an estimated $27.4 billion was needed to repair municipally owned bridges across the state. The Comptroller’s report found that of the 316 bridges in St. Lawrence County, 47 were in poor condition and an additional 33 didn’t meet standards for the amount of traffic they carry.
