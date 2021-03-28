The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 15, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: 46.517 acres, lot 13, Daniel R. Betz and Elizabeth M. Betz, North Lawrence, sold to Thane S.S. Ramsdell and Macy E. Ramsdell, Dannemora $157,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 7 in block 53 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Renee Cole, Canton, adminsitrator of estate of Timothy D. Alguire, late of Massena, sold to Gary J. McGregor, Norfolk $9,000
Town of Brasher: 1.5 acres, lot 46, known as old Logway, bounded on east by Deer River and on north by land conveyed to Mark Jane Peyden, Amos L. and Rachel H. Lee, Brasher Falls, sold to Steven H. and Charleen A. Hutchins, Brasher Falls $5,000
Town of Canton: 4.22 acres, beginningo n Old Route 11 at northeasterly corner of Leon C. and Mary A. Thievierge lot, David K. Sherwood, Canton, sold to Ethan R. Townsend and Jennifer A. Townsend, Canton $250,000
Town of Lisbon: 58.1 acres, part of mile square 2 of fourth range, beginningo n highway, the southerly corner of land contracted to be sold to Michael Hughs, Carol Ann Elmer, Lisbon, sold to Eli M. Glick and Anna J. Glick, Heuvelton $50,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, lot 10, section 6 on map of Edson A. Martin Addition to the Village of Canton, Daniel J. Gagliardi and Robin E. Gagliardi, Canton, sold to Karl P. Juergensen and Jessica B. Doyle, Gouverneur $152,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.13 acres, lot 19 in block 338, beginning in southerly bounds of Knox Street at northwest corner of lot 20, Timothy D. O’Reilly, Ogdensburg, sold to ASI Repairs and Rentals LLC, Potsdam $2,000
Town of Waddington: 0.41 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Mary Manor Drive at intersection with northwesterly bounds of Donald Manor Road, Julianna Tobak, Syracuse, sold to Robert H. Ryan and Trudy E. Caswell-Ryan, Waddington $30,000
Town of Hermon: 61 acres, beginning on County Route 19 at southwesterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Katherine Whitmarsh, Randall J. Baker and Cynthia L. Baker, McGraw, sold to Richard Delorme, Canton $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.67 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Covington Street at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Christopher G. MacMartin, Kamp Co. LLC, Joseph M. and Jane A. Basta, Ogdensburg, sold to Harry F. Richardson and Cheryl L. Richardson, Ogdensburg $75,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning on Cogswell Road at southwesterly corner of premesis previously deeded to Elizabeth A. Griffin, Joanne C. Dutton, individually and as surviving spouse of Larry J. Dutton, Telford, Pa., sold to Brittany L. Denner and Edmund J. Barr IV, Lisbon $45,500
Town of Lawrence: 13.88 acres, beginning on County Route 51 at northwest corner of lot now or formely owned by Paul Laclair and Kathleen Laclair, Jessica L. Simonds, individually and as surviving spouse of Daniel Simonds, Winthrop, sold to Jake Kearney and Aleyna Kearney, Potsdam $149,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 16, 2020:
Town of Hopkinton: 10.01 acres, lot H on map titled Beebe Road Sub-Division, James D. Hutchins, Tuckerton, N.J., sold to Jeffrey A. Crump, St. Regis Falls $21,000
Town of Brasher: 5 acres, beginning on road between lots 2 and 3 from northeast corner of lot 2, Liberty Fur Farms Inc., Winthrop, sold to Rick Seguin, Brasher Falls $42,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, part of village lots 74 and 75, beginning in northerly bounds of Main Street at southwesterly corner of lands formerly owned by the widow of J.B. Olmstead, Gerald L. Hazelton, Parishville, administrator of the last will and testament of Sarah Ann Kingston, sold to W&W Property Development LLC, Canton, by William Penna, member $27,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 4.25 acres, beginning on Douglas Road at westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Allan M. Colbert and Katherine P. Colbert; and Parcel 2: 22.75 acres, beginning at the intersection of Douglas Roadw ith Rutherford Road, Austin J. Osoway, Norwood, sold to Adam M. Hazelton and Jacquelyn Marie Hazelton, Ogdensburg $255,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.47 acres, part of village lot 75, beginning in northward bounds of Main Street from southeast corner of lot conveyed to Barnes J. Olmstead, Gerald L. Hazelton, Parishville, administrator of the last will and testament of Sarah Ann Kingston, Potsdam, sold to W&W Property Development LLC, Canton $86,000
Town of Canton: 10.01 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Herbert A. Carrow and Eileen M. Carrow in northwest boundary of Old Route 11, Jason Reed and Jamie Reed, Canton, sold to Austin J. Osoway, Norwood $122,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Hermon-Pyrites Road from common junction point of three highways leading to Canton, Hermon and Pyrites respectively, Arthur W. Anson, Russell, sold to Aaron Mason, Edwards $18,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 24 of “Buckeye Homes Tract,” David W. Basmajian, Massena, sold to Lawrence Edward Emmons Jr., Massena $42,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 in block A1 in Northview Subdivision, Daryl S. Stewart, Massena; and Kimberly Stewart, Liverpool, sold to Marilyn J. Carr, Massena $110,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, subdivision lot 4 of the subdivision of village lot 28, Kenwall Realty Inc., Paul Smiths, sold to Erik Thrana, Raymondville $10,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.56 acres, beginning in southwest corner of parcel formerly conveyed to Francis W. Lavigne and Mabel V. Lavigne at easterly bounds of Route 56, Betty Doris Robinson, Waddington, sold to Larry K. Sanchez and Kaylee J. Hartson, Potsdam $72,500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel 1: 31 acres, beginng on highway at northeast corner of W.F. Warner farm running on south line of farm; and Parcel 2: 5 acres, beginning on Route 11B at corner of land of Norco farms, Kirk A. Severtson and Josie L. Severtson, Potsdam, sold to Ricky L. Eakins, Potsdam $100,000
Town of Potsdam: 50.16 acres, parts of mile square lots 1 and 11 in Clarkson Tract, beginning in line between lots on Route 39, Katherine Rycroft, Canton, sold to Edwin Zahler III, Potsdam $45,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 100 in Maple View, an addition to the Village of Massena, Anne M. Smith, Massena, administrator of the estate of Sean P. Smith, sold to Mackenzie K. Smith and Delaney E. Smith, Massena $41,000
Town of Morristown: beginning on Mill Road in the twon line between Morristown and Oswegatchie, Robert J. Otis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Michael LaFleur and Melissa LaFleur, Ogdensburg $37,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 8, block 46 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Gary L. Gagne and Diane M. St. Thomas, Massena, sold to Jessica Sarah Woxland, Massena $68,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 17, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.88 acres, part of lot 6, section 7 of Van Solingen Tract, beginning on McIntyre (or Mummery) Road from intersection with easterly boundary of Wright property, Thomas Murray and Joellen Murray, Ogdensburg, sold to Roger Simmons and Barbara Simmons, Rincon, Ga. $60,000
Town of Lawrence: 25.91 acres, beginning in highway at northeast corner of parcel to easterly bounds of land conveyed to Charles B. Smith in 1883, Daniel R. Betz, North Lawrence, sold to Carolyn Murray, North Lawrence $80,000
Town of Brasher: 70.13 acres, beginning on bank of St. Regis River at point in the line between lots 77 and 78, Keith Olson, Helena, sold to Ralph E. House Jr. and Loretta L. House, Lisbon $80,000
Town of Pierrepont: 4.059 acres, northerly of NoyesRoad in lot 16, Raymond F. Rouleau and Tonie Rouleau, Potsdam, sold to Steven Varga, Ogdensburg $185,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.02 acres, beginning on County Route 49, northeasterly and easterly of intersection with Hurley Road, Kevin E. Thompson, Brasher Falls, sold to Emery J. Stutzman and Amanda E. Stutzman, Winthrop $117,500
Village of Massena: 0.43 acres, beginning in southeasterly bounds of East Hatfield Street at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Lori Buckshot, Naomi Peacock, Norwood, Colo.; and Nanette R. Covertini Guimond, Massena, sold to Stan Buckshot and Lori Buckshot, Massena $8,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, part of lot 12, beginning on south line, easterly from southwest corner, Marcia I. White, Russell, sold to Mary C. Bassett, Waxahachie, Texas $10,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Brasher Center to Helena on east side of St. Regis River, Corey Desranleau and Kristin Desranleau, Rouses Point, sold to Jeffrey A. Corey and Linda M. Corey, trustees of the Corey Revocable Trust, Fairfax, Vt. $63,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning on road on southeasterly side of Grass Reaver with intersection of said road (Condlin Road) with division line between sub-lots 5 and 6, Karen Conant, Potsdam; and Katherine Rycroft, Canton, co-executors of last will and testament of Helena A. Congdon, sold to Kenneth S. Owens and Loretta L. Owens, Syracuse; and Valerie A. Potter, Castleton $16,000
Town of Parishville: 5.4 acres, in lot 4, beginning on Pumpkin Hill Road at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Harry B. Doutre, Stephen J. Cockayne and Connie L. Cockayne, Potsdam, sold to Yes Parks New York LLC, Media, Pa. $175,000
Town of DePeyster: 1 acre, part of lot 5, est side of State Road on Plimpton Road, Helen E. Bice, DeKalb Junction, sold to Larry K. Wood, Ogdensburg $20,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in westerly margin of Gordon Street in southeasterly margin of Thomas LaVack lot, Jessica M. Bagnick-Nichols, Gouverneur, sold to Scott M. Sharpes, Gouverneur $55,000
