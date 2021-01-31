The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 26, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: 30 acres, beginning at Kearney Road from northwest corner of lands formerly conveyed to Patricia Cushman, David E. Siper, Gouverneur, sold to Christopher L. Plowman and Brooke A. Plowman, Gouverneur $155,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lot 262 of Stevens Survey made October of 1838, Allan J. Macdonald and Joanne Macdonald, Ontario, Canada, sold to Abigail Bixby, Brooktondale $47,000
Town of Norfolk: 9.17 acres, part of mile square lot 52, beginning at monument in southerly bounds of Route 56 at northeast corner of lands of Gerald B. and Bernard G. LaClair, Ernest L. Jock Jr. and Renee A. Jock, Norfolk, sold to James C. Greene and Jennifer C. Greene, Norfolk $318,000
Village of Waddington: 0.32 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of River Road and southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert J. Lenney and Victoria L. Lenney, Chad E. Acres Declaration of Trust, by Chad E. Acres, trustee, Avon Park, Fla., sold to Royal Forgues, Malone $110,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in northwest corner of lot 21, on map 2, Racket Shore Camp Lots,Derek C. Stevenson, Norwood, sold to Kevin C. Kingsley and Rebecca J. Kingsley, Potsdam $285,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.63 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at intersection of westerly property line of George Gilmour, The Gilmour Family Irrevocable Trust by Linda J. Wright, co-trustee, Ogdensburg; and Karen A. Richards, co-strustee, Mineral, Va., sold to Paul E. Trombley, Ogdensburg; and Amanda Merrill, Ogdensburg $73,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.01 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of right of way at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Drew Lynch, Roger L. Wilson and Emily A. Wilson, Ogdensburg, sold to Todd A. Demers and Megan Demers, Ogdensburg $15,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.04 acres, beginning on south bounds of Jersey Avenue from east bounds of Caroline Street, William M. Nelson, Ogdensburg, sold to Bryan J. Monnet, Ogdensburg; and Kristina P. Monnet, Ogdensburg $26,000
Town of Morristown: Rasperry Island, in Black Lake, Shannon C. Shine and Ellen B. Shine, Clifton Park, sold to Deborah S. Valentine, Playa Del Rey, Calif. $100,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, lot from southeast corner of farm property to Clyde E. Shoen and Lydia E. Shoen, beginning on Close Road and Pleasant Valley Road, Larry Charleson and Margaret Charleson, Potsdam, sold to Kurt Nielsen and Susan Heath, Northville $11,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, beginning on Todd Road at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Dianne Brooks, Tyler Dvornski, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Grant J. LeBeau and Kailyn A. Engle, Ogdensburg $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 27, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southerly bounds of ERoute 11 at intersection with division lin e between sections 49 and 50, Patrick F. Wilbur, Potsdam, sold to Albert Petrosky, Potsdam $93,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 23 in block 49 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Kathryn O’Geen, Massena, individually and as surviving spouse of Anthony J. O’Geen, sold to Ross O’Geen, Waddington $50,000
Village of Massena: 0.313 acres, “Newton Estates Subsivision,” map 4, beginning at intersectino of northerly boundary of Maple Street Road and easterly boundary of Town Line Road, Ronald J. Bacon and Barbara J. Bacon, Massena, sold to Daniel P. Bovay, Massena $240,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.75 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Elm Street at southwesterly corner of village lot 7, Edward T. Misiaszek and Charlotte A. Misiaszek, Waddington, sold to Terra Development Inc., Potsdam $225,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning at northwest margin of private common right of way known as Blackstone Bay Road East at intersectiuon of southwest line of lands convyed to Robert. T. Hynes and Cornelia Hynes, Ronald L. Hainen and Holley E. Hainen, Weaverville, N.C., sold to Sarah Langley Burtch, Santa Monica, Calif. $399,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.3 acres, part of lot 39, beginning at end of stone wall on east side of lot at town and county line at southwest corner of lot deeded to Harmon Woodruff, Drew A. Lincoln, Dickinson Center, sold to Raegan St. Mary and Bradley Hebert, Dickinson Center $129,000
Town of Pitcairn: 74 acres, beginning in northwest corner of lot 167 of township 11 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase to northeasterly corner of lot 167, Neil E. Hooley Jr. and Tammy R. Hooley, Gouverneur, sold to Richard D. Carmel, Shortsville, one have interest; and David P. Fischer Jr., Lyons, one half interest $46,000
Town of Fowler: 0.94 acres, beginning on Little York-Spragueville Road from southwest corner of former Charles Jenne house, Darren J. Fairbanks, Gouverneur, sold to Kristopher M. Matthie and Natasha R. Matthie, Gouverneur $94,000
Town of Stockhoolm: Parcel 1: 6 acres, beginning at west branch of St. Regis River in east line of lot 35, running southeasterly and perpendicular to McCarthy Road; and Parcel 2: 0.99 acres, located northwest of McCarthy Road and southeast of St. Regis River in lot 34, Dwayne A. Belt, Potsdam, executor of last will and testament of Douglas L. Belt, sold to Thomas Dougherty, Clermont, Fla. $190,000
Town of DeKalb: Several parcels, lots 5, 6 and on School Street, Janet M. Boyd, Gouverneur, sold to Dylan Wilmarth and Aleesha Wilmarth, Canton $85,000
Town of Lawrence: 9 acres, beginning at a corner of Fisk Road from intersection with Day Road, Jonathan Brechbill and Julie Brechbill, Nicholville, sold to Joshua Andrew Wagner and Nicole Katelyn Wagner, New Stuyahok, Ark. $155,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.15 acres, westerly of John Street between blocks 441 and 442, City of Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron T. Smith and Shelby Smith, Ogdensburg $1,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 23, block 51 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Mary Margaret Case, Chicago, Ill., sold to Vanessa Bonner, Massena $49,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.17 acres, eastelry of William Street between blocks 444 and 445, City of Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph M. Bresett and Beth Anne Lavigne-Bresett, Ogdensburg $1,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 28, 2020:
Town of Fowler: 6.71 acres, portion of lot 21, beginning on Smith Road at southeast corner of lands of Robert J. Barbarito and Janice K. Mullaney (Barbarito), Robert J. Barbarito and Janice K. Barbarito, Gouverneur, sold to Adam Stowell, Richville $124,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.951 acres, part of lots 51, 52 and 53, east of Dale Road and north of Gleason Street, Charles W. Owens, Canton, sold to Darren James Fairbanks and Nicole Alexis Fairbanks, Gouverneur $163,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning on Potsdam-Colton State Road at northwest corner of premises conveyed to Jay F. Cayey and wife, Matthew E. Hosmer, Potsdam, sold to Tad M. Johnson and Alycia R. Johnson, Potsdam $155,000
Town of Pitcairn: 9.145 acres, beginning in easterly line of parcel conveyed to Donald W. Yurkonis Jr. and Lori M. Yurkonis at centerline of utility easement conveyed to Northern new York Utilities Inc., Christina M. Dryman, China Grove, N.C., sold to Anthony Vergara, Liverpool $12,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, lots 5, 6, 13, 14 and 15 in block 43, Kim S. Palermo-Bogardus, executrix of the last will and testament of William F. Bogardus, sold to Bradley Elliott, Morristown $6,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, bounded in north by Main Street and east by canal Street (Lincoln Avenue), Donald J. Brenno, Ogdensburg, sold to SR Med Lab LLC, Ogdensburg $75,000
Village of Massena: 0.169 acres, beginning in driveway in west boundary of Plum Street at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Gordon Runions and Anita A. Branchaud, Casey A. Simonds, Massena, sold to Ian T. Macdonald, Massena $38,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.13 acres, portion of lot 8 in block 145, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Main street at southeasterly corner of Helen M. Kiah parcel, William C. Snyder and Tonya L. Snyder, Ogdensburg, sold to Manuel C. Palao and Sally F. Palao, Morristown $54,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning on County Road 63 (Black Lake Road) at intersection of southeasterly point of lot owned by McLear, Thomas J. Bowman, Hammond, sold to Tayler Bowman, Hammond $70,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 81 State Street, David J. Strader, Ogdensburg, sold to Heuvelton Historical Association, Heuvelton $32,000
Town of Parishville: 0.65 acres, beginning on Lenny Road at intersection with Russell Turnpike or Browns Bridge Road, Helga Sachno, Potsdam; and Robert H. Sachno, Greenville, Tenn., sold to John and Cindy Galuski, Elma; and Jorge and Amy Mangual, Potsdam $190,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 29, 2020:
Town of Russell: 2 acres, beginning on Pestle Street at southwest corner of land of Rowe, Donna Pidel, Clarksville, Md., sold to Robert J. White Sr. and Deborah J. White, Russell $99,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 174 Main Street, Edmund Jackson, Harrisville, sold to Justin Morehouse, Edwards $17,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in intersection of northerly bounds of Hazel Avenue and easterly bounds of Walnut Avenue, Mary Jo Hubbard, Massena, sold to Allyssa Hess, Moira $55,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, beginning on road leading from Burnhams Corners to Norwood at intersection with road with the center of the cross road and which cross road center is also the east line of the Crosbie Farm, Kenneth J. Ober, Norwood, sold to Jayson McLarrin and Elizabeth McLarrin, Hermon $82,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, village lot 73, beginning in westerly bounds of Harrowgate Street (now Main street) at southeast corner of village lot 72, Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and Barbara J. Carbone, Massena, sold to Arthur Perrea, Burke $16,500
Town of Canton: 0.89 acres, beginning on Route 310 at northeast corner of lands of Gregory Stahl and Tina Stahl, Terisa A. Billings, Canton, sold to David J. Shoulette and Reannette M. Shoulette, Canton $32,000
Town of DeKalb: 93.57 acres, beginning on highway leading from the Woods Cheese Factory to Kents Corners intersected with northerly line of Rome, Watertown and Ogdensburg Railroad lands, Arthur Woods Jr., executor of estate of Geraldine C. Woods, Gouverneur, sold to Eric Everts and Robin Everts, DeKalb Junction $140,000
Town of Colton: 3.14 acres, beginning on Windmill Road from northerly bounds of parcel of land willed to Anne Hayes, Mary A. Long, South Colton; Brian Long and Karen Long, Potsdam’ and Susan Long, South Colton, sold to Benjamin Richard Johnson, South Colton $60,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.17 acres, in westerly margin of Clinton Street at southeasterly corner of John W. Wright residence lot, Joshua B. Weaver, Gouverneur, sold to John J. O’Brien, Fort Drum $101,500
Village of Canton: 0.12 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Park street at northwesterly corner of lands of Jeffrey A. Theyer and Jocelyn M. Thayer, James Santimaw and Angelique Santimaw, Canton, sold to North Village Properties LLC, Canton $171,500
Town of Potsdam: 1.75 acres, beginning on Buck Road from westerly line or bounds of farm conveyed to Edmund and France Sheehan, Sean M. Lasala and Alicia R. Lasala, Potsdam, sold to W&W Property Devolopment LLC, Canton $45,000
