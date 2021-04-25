The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 8, 2021:
Town of Oswegatchie:0.58 acres, part of lot 7, section 7 of Van Solingen Tract, beginning at westerly corner of lands of Betty L. Yung Estate from westerly bounds of Delaney Road, Micahel P. O’Grady, Ogdensburg, sold to Storm M. McDonald and Alicia M. Sharpe, Ogdensburg $109,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, in mile square 59, part of lot 1 of Riverside Heights Subdivision, begining in westerly line or end of Riverside Heights Drive south from southwesterly corner of lot 2, Mark Huff, executor of the estate of Teresa S. Watts, Norfolk, sold to Lynn Tharrett, Massena $125,000
Town of Pierrepont: 2 acres, westerly of Howardville Road from southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Crowell NY Holdingst Trust, Dylan Aldous and Miranda M. Hazelton, Canton, sold to Parker Lee Aldous, Canton $113,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 11, 2021:
Town of Lisbon: 0.82 acres, beginning on River Road (Route 37) from southeasterly line of Homer S. Rolfe farm, Clinton M. Middlemiss, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeffrey H. Buckingham and Rebecca S. Buckingham, Lisbon $57,000
Town of Hopkinton: 52.5 acres, part of former William Dewey farm, beginning on North West Bay Road to Hiram Lindsay lot, Ronald R. Faucher, by Katherine A. McGowan, power of attorney agent, sold to Sean M. Faucher, Massena; and David J. Peets, Massena $34,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning on Ogdensburg-Morristown highway from intersection of westerly line of west half of St. Lawrence River Lot 9, Slange Wiest, Ogdensburg, individually and as trustee of Solange T. Wiest Revocable Trust, sold to Nancy C. Benz, Ogdensburg $15,000
Town of Fine: 0.67 acres, beginning on Youngs Road at northeast corner of lands once conveyed to William J. Allen and Hazel M. Allen, Donna M. Lawrence, Gouverneur, sold to Thomas E. Millett and Martha M. Millett, Alexandria Bay $50,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.19 acres, 9 State Street, Sheryl Lichtenstein, Goshen, sold to Charlie F. Messer and Susan L. Messer, Liverpool $118,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 22, block 13 on part of Farm Lots 11 and 12 in section 1 of Van solingen Tract, Jordan A. Fifield and Chelsea A. LaFlair, Ogdensburg, sold to Daniel P. Craven, Ogdensburg $69,000
Towns of Hopkinton and Stockholm: Parcel 1: 10 acres, beginning on Barrett Road from southwest corner of 80 parcel lot conveyed to Peter J. and Joan M. Bianco, Town of Hopkinton; Parcel 2: 98.09 acres, beginning in southerly line of Stockholm at southeast corner of mile square lot 92, Town of Stockholm; Parcel 3: 8.9 acres, beginning on travelled way of the north and south highway leading from Fort Jackson to Wintrhop (County Route 49) at intersection with southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Miriam Streeter, Town of Hopkinton; and Parcel 4: 1.63 acres, beginning on Barrett Road, westerly of intersection of County Route 49, Town of Hopkinton, John D. LaFrance, Highgate Center, Vt., sold to Robert J. Goodman and Susan M. Goodman, Schoharie $153,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 21, block 332 on Prospect Heights, Phase 1, Tracey L. Supernault, Massena, sold to Dwayne H. Followell and Cecilia A. Followell, Odessa $138,000
Town of Pitcairn: 7.28 acres, beginning at intersection of County Route 26 with east line of land convyed to Richard A. Atkinson and Sherry J. Hearnes, Daniel Lee Bancroft and Cynthia Bancroft, Harrisville, sold to Doran G. Fraser, Harrisville $80,000
Town of Massena: Several parcels, westerly 20 foot strip of lot designated as lot 6 on Hatfield Tract; easterly 40 foot strip designated as lot 8 in block 6 of Hatfield Tract; lot 5 in block 6 of Hatfield Tract; and lots 7, 9 and 11 in block 6 of Hatfield Tract, Mark E. Labrake, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Ross M. Dixson, Massena $84,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 12 East View Heights, KeyBank, NA, S/B/M to First Niagara Bank NA, Cleveland, Ohio, sold to Martin Leon Tremblay, Potsdam $39,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 12, 2021:
Town of Lisbon: 18.77 acres, parcel 7 in mile square 2 of ninth Range, beginning at southwesterly corner in line between Towns of Canton and Lisbon, running along westerly line, L.T. Smith & Sons Farms LLC, Canton, sold to Michael L. Burwell and Renee Burwell, Lisbon $24,000
Town of Pierrepont: 14.6 acres, beginning in east boundary of lands appropriated by New York State for highway purposes, southerly of intersection with Route 56, Larry K. Allen and Janet E. Allen, Colton, sold to Cynthia H. Lafountain, Sterling, Va. $277,500
Tow nof DePeyster: Parcel, beginning on northerly shore of Mud Lake at southeast corner of lands of grantors, paul B. and Mark E. Grimshaw, Diane Marie Moore, Palm Harbor, Fla., sold to Michael R. Pray, DePeyster $43,000
Town of Fine: 31 acres, beginning on road line at northeast corner of Kerr Lot, going westerly to bend of Black Creek to Harold Stone line, Kelly Bush, South Colton; Kale C. Hitchman, South Colton; and Tyler Hitchman, New York City, heirs-at-law and next of kin of Donald Hitchman, sold to Charles Fox and Debra Holloway, Penfield $25,500
Town of Massena: 0.68 acres, beginning on Carey Road at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of David J. Yelle and Cheryl J. Yelle, David J. Yelle and Cheryl J. Yelle, Norfolk, sold to David W. Herron Jr., Auburn $117,000
Town of Waddington: 0.3 acres, beginning on Black top road, east edge on Cora Keck property, Jamie L. Albert, Lisbon, sold to Robert J. Woods Jr. and Krista S. Woods, Ogdensburg $146,500
Town of Massena: 2.784 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of North Grasse River Road at southeast corner of Brian S. Lavack lot, Robyn L. McGregor, Massena, sold to Brian S. Lavack and Krista M. Lavack, Massena $25,000
Town of Rossie: 2.13 acres, beginning in western most corner of lands now or formerly of William T. Elliot and northern most corner of lands conveyed, Dale L. Raymo and Melissa J. Raymo, Antwerp, sold to Michael Myers, Chaumont $254,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: Northwest corner from USGS benchmark 1495 in J.O. Hamele’s yard; Parcel 2: Beginning in northwesterly corner of Morrow lot in Village of Wanakena; and Parcel 3: bounded on north by south boundary of Highway, east by west boundaries of dance hall lot, Karl Crossman and John Steinburg, Syracuse, sold to Bernard Carr and Valerie Carr, Syracuse $390,000
Town of Edwards: Several parcels, 23 Bancroft Road, Route 58, Jeffery D. Shippee, Edwards, sold to Craig Weidner and Rebecca Hall, Edwards $349,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 10 in block 90, bounded on north by Jersey Avenue and on east by Patterson Street, Charles M. Shaver, Ogdensburg, sold to Madison E. Brossoit and Randy A. Brossoit, Ogdensburg $71,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 13, 2021:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning on road leading to Raymondville from intersection with south bounds of Furnace farm, Richard M. Salz and Patricia M. Underwood, Cowpens, S.C., sold to Evan David White, Norwood $195,000
Town of Stockholm: 50 acres, beginning on highway at northerly corner of Alanson Fisher Farm, Larry E. Garvey, Winthrop, sold to Eli N. Petersheim and Ella D. Petersheim, Liberty, Ky. $85,000
Town of Fine: 178.82 acres, in west half of township 12, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginnign at northeast corner of lot 7 running west, Milan R. Kucerak and Deborah A. Kucerak, Jefferson, Iowa, sold to David J. Daut and Elizabeth A. Daut, Wanakena $107,000
Town of Louisville: 65.3 acres, beginning on road leading from Howard Settlement to Redingtons Mills at northwesterly corner of Old Murdie Lot, Elizaberth A. Kirnie and William Kirnie, Norfolk, sold to Emily E. Doelger and Thor J. Merrill, Waddington $196,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 0.19 acres, beginning in south boundary of Center Street, east of intersection with North Main Street; and Parcel 2: 0.09 acres, beginning in south boundary of Center Street, east of intersection with North Main Street, Terry E. Premo and Lisa M. Premo, Norfolk, sold to Christopher Wiley and Tina M. Wiley, Massena $120,000
Town of Lisbon: 16.48 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of McDonald lot from intersection of northwest boundary of Keys Road, Patrick J. Farrand and Jill S. Farrand, Lisbon, sold to Patrick J. Parrand, Lisbon $46,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 14, 2021:
Town of Morristown: 0.26 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Sandra R. Hebert and Michael D. Beckner, along lands formerly conveyed to Elizabeth G. Catlin, Paul Theodore, Towaco, N.J., sold to Phillip Theodore, Spring Hill, Tenn. $100,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, beginning in southerly shore of St. Regis River at northeast corner of parcel formerly conveyed to Larry Page, Madeline E. Pennington, Parishville, sold to 69 Page Drive LLC, Palm Harbor, Fla. $88,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning at West Cotter Road Extension on projection to south of west line of land of Derouchie, Michael R. Derouchie and Virginia M. Derouchie, Brasher Falls, sold to Kim Sayer, Baker, Fla. $32,500
Town of Massena: 11.364 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Trippany Road at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Steven R. Rainville, Carolyn Converse, Massena; Robert Murray, Horseheads; Catherine Scott, Massena; and Anne Bergeron, Massena $25,000
Town of Macomb: 0.68 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Black Lake Road, southwesterly of intersection with east line of lands of Morris and Joyce Lee, Carrie G. Pine, Stittville, sold to Terry P. Huey7, Rome; and Thomas Donahue and Colleen Donahue, Holland Patent $38,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Potsdam-Winthrop State Road from southerly corner of Walter Cook farm, Irene M. Sinclair, Potsdam, sold to Tyler D. Fiacco and Miranda L. Barbur, Canton $126,000
Town of Fowler: 0.25 acres, beginning at south margin of Golf Club Road, Hailesboro to Jones Road, at NYCRR right-of-way fence west margin, Nicholas J. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Gina R. Orr, Gouverneur $126,000
Town of Gouverneur: 5 acres, beginning on Pooler Road at northwesterly corner of 186.29 acre parcel conveyed to Lawrence Newcombe and Marion Newcombe, Theodore R. Travis Sr., Gouverneur, sold to Sherri L. Mandigo, Gouverneur $5,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, beginning on highway from Brasie Corners to Rossie at easterly corner of parcel formerly occupied by Jonas Farr; beginning on highway leading from Brasie Corners to Rossie at southeasterly corner of premises conveyed to Richard W. Tulley; and 0.15 acres, beginning in northeast line of lands conveyed to Jeffrey and Debra Drake and southwest line of lands conveyed to Francis D. Tyler, William L. Tulley, Gouverneur, sold to Jeffrey A. Walsh and Tricia M. Walsh, Hammond $35,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, beginning on Main Street at northerly corner of so called H. Sochia lot, 14 Main St., Thomas P. Callaghan and Margaret A. Callaghan, Tupper Lake, sold to Bryan Lucey and Meagan Lucey, Piercefield $12,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.02 acres, northerly of Route 37, in St. Lawrence River lot 5, Joanne M. Stopfel, Ogdensburg, sold to Samantha Lynn Hess and Thomas Phillip Hess Jr., Ogdensburg $118,500
Town of Potsdam: 50 square rods of land, lot 118 of Baldwin Lots, northerly side of Park Street, Robert J. Claffey, Norfolk, sold to Benjamin G. Osypiewski, Massena $110,000
