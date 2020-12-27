The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 25, 2020:
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning on State Street from corner of Bradley lot, Lee Anne Blevins, Canton, sold to Matthew R. Higham, Canton $115,500
Town of Pierrepont: 78.41 acres, westerly of Sturtevant Road in lots 39 and 40, beginning at intersection with Tucker Road, Margaret J. Walrich, trustee of Walrich Family Trust, Colton, sold to Kyle A. Murray, Colton; and Corey R. Murray, Colton $150,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2560 County Route 6, Jeffrey D. Leimberger, Graham, N.C., owning one-third interest, sold to Mary Jo. McMannis, Rochester $15,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2560 County Route 6, Jean M. Mullen, Portsmouth, N.H., owning one-third interest, sold to Mary Jo. McMannis, Rochester $15,000
Town of Brasher: 0.39 acres, beginning on County Route 53 at intersection of dividing line between lots 76 and 77, Jessica T. Twyman and Jamie Willett, Malone, sold to Leighann M. Francis, Chiefland, Fla. $60,000
Village of Hammond: Parcel, beginning on easterly line of Route 37 (South Main Street) at intersection with lands now or forrmerly of United States Postal Service, C-Bam LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Hammond LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,384,000
Town of Pitcairn: 4.28 acres, bevinning on northerly line of Atkinson Road at intersectino of division line between lands now or formerly of Liza Atkinson on the west and now or formerly of Richard atkinson, Lance Atkinson and Sherry Hearnes on the east, Primax Properties LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Harrisville LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,466,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel 1: 11,313 square feet, beginning on westerly line of Route 11C from intersection of lands now or formerly of Keybank National Association on the north; and Parcel 2: 2.41 acres, beginning on westerly line of Route 11C from intersection of lands now or formerly of Keybank National Association on the north, Jane Properties LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Winthrop LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,589,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.8 acres, beginning on easterly line of Route 812 at intersection of lands now or formerly of Harond and Maureen Downing, Columbus Midtown Properties II LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Pine20 Heuvelton LLC, Daytona Beach, Fla. $1,462,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 28, 2020:
Town of Parishville: 36.8 acres, beginning in south boundary of lands now or formerly of St. Lawrence County at south boundary of Route 73, Samantha Sheldon, Brasher Falls, sold to Bryant R. Wickwire, Potsdam $25,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lot 39, beginning on south bounds of Route 37C at westerly line of parcel conveyed to Roderick J. Mahoney and Nancy L. Mahoney, Steven P. Tighe, Omaha, Neb., sold to Michael J. LaPage Jr. and Kallie A.E. Tyo, Brushton $74,500
Town of Pierrepont: 18 acres, west of Glenmeal Road, north of Bonno Road, in Great Lots 55 and 56, Scott F. Bonno and Donna J. Bonno, Parishville, sold to John M. Cougler and Ashley B. Cougler, Canton $156,500
Town of Hermon: 141.48 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Steven L. Edney and Tammy L. Edney, in westerly boundary of parcel now or formerly of Archie M. Whitton Jr. and Linda L. Whitton, Gene W. Duncan and Linda L. Duncan, Lowville, sold to Kenneth R. Fleuriet and Kari L. Fleuriet, Shady Side, Md. $99,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 35.95 acres, westerly subdivision of lot 28, between Black Lake and St. Lawrence River, Stephen M. Barkley, Ogdensburg, sold to Scott J. Galligan and Michelle C. Galligan, Cuddebackville $30,000
Town of Edwards: 0.33 acres, beginning at a point on LeFevre Road at westerly corner of parcel to southerly shore of Cedar Lake, Norman W. Jones Jr. and Christy L. Jones, Carthage, sold to Anais Salibian and Peter T. Teall, Pittsford $72,500
Town of DePeyster: 72.5 acres, beginning at Route 184 at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Mason D. Steele and Adelaide Steele, Jacob J. Swartzentruber and Mattie J. Swartzentruber, Heuvelton, sold to KDC Acres LLC, Heuvelton $114,000
Village of Hermon: 0.25 acres, beginning on Pleasant Street from intersection with Catherine Street, Penny R. Ayen Snow, Hermon, sold to Keith R. Darrah, Gouverneur; and Krissa O’Donnell, Gouverneur $221,000
Town of Fowler: 20 acres, beginning at southwest corner of James Holden lot, Jane E. Scott, Fernandina, Fla., sold to Douglas P. Roberts, Gouverneur $7,000
Town of Louisville: 69.5 acres, parts of lots 11 and 12 of half mile 3 on part of mile square 12, Glenda J. Zobel, individually and as surviving spouse of Harry T. Zobel, Massena, sold to David A. Zysik and Debralee A. Zysik, Massena $110,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, 50-foot right of way known as Howard Lane, Christopher A. Derouchia and Julie M. Derouchia, Waddington; and Theodore L. bernard and Angelia M. Bernard, Waddington, sold to Russell B. Strait and Margaret F. Strait, Norfolk $5,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, in westerly line of LaGrasse street at intersection of northerly line of J. Edgar McKee lot, Michael Badlam and Rebecca Badlam, Waddington, sold to Taylor E. Putney, Waddington $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 29, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at northeast corner of lot 38 of Racket Shore Camp Lots, Robert J. Steele and Ilene C. Steele, Norwood, sold to Heather Jones and Amol B. Patil, Norwood $145,000
Town of Lawrence: 6.5 acres, beginning on Peru Street from southeast corner of lands of grantor and Jeremy Ballard’s northeasst corner, James J. Gurrola and Karen Gurrola, North Lawrence, sold to Jebidiah Euto and Keisha Euto, North Lawrence $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning on southerly line of Pine Street westerly from Adams Avenue, Andrew A. Raven, Williamsburg, Va., sold to Todd L. Palmer and Melissa R. Palmer, Ogdensburg $64,000
Town of Norfolk: 12.06 acres, beginning on highway at northeast corner of Felton lot to northeast corner of George Matthes’ lot, Henry Michael Wilson, Norwood, sold to Tony J. Almasy, Winthrop $5,000
Town of Clifton: 0.282 acres, beginning at monument 2 in crescent east of Wilsey Avenue, running north, Diana Forkey, Horseheads, sold to Wendy Jo Thompson, Tupper Lake $42,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 36.27 acres, 16 Chardonnway (private) and Route 37, Michele A. Munn Celestino, Syosset; and Robyn E. Munn Gengras, Hartford, Conn., sold to Edward E. Boyer and Barbara A. Boyer; and Richard F. Schond and Martha L. Schond, Penneville $360,000
Town of Louisville: 1.611 acres, north of County Route 36, in lot 7, mile square 31, beginning at southeast corner of parcel under contract to Kendrick P. Neveau, Tracey D. Martin, Stuart, Va., administrator of the estate of George M. Doman Sr., sold to Seth Cooke, Hudson Falls $20,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lots 44, 45 and 46 on Map 2 of Village Lots, Bobbie Jo LaPradd, Massena, sold to Gaetan Yelle, Fort Covington $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 14 Bayley Road, Jeffrey C. and Carol R. Whelan, Massena, sold to Stephen A. Church, Massena $44,000
Town of Parishville: 5 acres, part of lot 15, township 13, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on St. Lawrence Turnpike from southeast corner of what was formerly known as the Jonathan Stark lot, Mary Ellen Volzer, Cape Vincent, sold to Timothy L. Jerome and Tamara J. Jerome, Potsdam $24,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 10.37 acres, lots 11 and 12 of “River View Estates”; and Parcel 2: 15.45 acres, lots 13 and 14 of “River View Estates,” Dirk Eggink and Christine Eggink, Franklinville, N.J., sold to North Side Energy Center LLC, Juno Beach, Fla. $20,000
Town of Hopkinton: 20.6 acres, beginning in west branch of St. Regis River at southwest corner of lands now or fomerly of Dean Cady and Edna M. Cady, Gerald J. Sauve, North Bangor; and Deborah E. Sauve, North Bangor, sold to Louis E. Maine and Sandra R. Maine, Potsdam $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 17, block 4, beginning from southwest corner of Madison and Pearl Streets, Donald O’Shea, Ogdensburg, sold to Gregory Denny and Jessica Denny, Ogdensburg $26,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 12 Dockside Drive (317 Riverview Street, Unit 12, M&T Bank, Getzville, sold to Lon Ziankoski and Elisabeth Ziankoski, Pennellville $153,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.41 acres, part of westerly half of St. Lawrence River lot 9, beginning on northerly bounds of abandoned railroad right of way from west line of former westerly line of Adelbert Hayes Farm, Solange Wiest, Ogdensburg, individually and as trustee of Solange T. Wiest Recovable Trust, sold to Edward Dillingham and Regina Dillingham, Ogdensburg $141,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 30, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in southwest boundary of Pierrepont Avenue at northerly corner of lands now or formerly of James Ferriter and Linda Ferriter, Frederick D. Schatz, Nashville, Tenn., sold to Apollo Management LLC, East Syracuse $150,000
Town of Lawrence: 7.89 acres, beginning at intersection of southerly bounds of lot 35 with Merchant Street, Francis LaPage, Dickinson Center, sold to Jeffrey E. Young and Lisa Young, Massena $9,000
Town of Canton: 3.5 acres, in mile square 6, ranges 7 and 8, beginning on Miner Street Road at easterly corner of lands of Brayton E. Foote and Mildred M. Foote, Allison L. Rowland and Dennis Morreale II, Canton, sold to Brayton E. Foote and Mildred M. Foote, Canton $3,000
Village of Gouverneur: 4,200 square feet, beginning in southerly margin of Rowley Street at northeast corner of lot 32 of Asa L. Hazelton map and survey of “Old Fair Grounds,” Jared J. Montroy, Brushton, sold to Jayda Jones, Gouverneur $46,500
Village of Canton: 0.23 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly owned by Melvin D. and Mary J. Barnes from Gouverneur Street (Route 11), Krista A. Luther, Canton, sold to Wilson G. Matos Ramos, Canton $56,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 12.69 acres, in mile square 2 in first and second range, beginning on Van Rensselaer Road at intersection with Dawley Road; and Parcel 2: 2.7 acres, beginnin on County Route 37-A at southeast corner of land of Clington W. Green Jr., C. Bruce Green, Lisbon, sold to Kathleen J. Hyde, Lisbon $22,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.78 acres, beginning at intersection of south bounds of railroad right of way with west bounds of Arnold Road, US Bank Trust N.A., trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, Irving, Texas, sold to Gerald Robert Martin, Ogdensburg $10,500
Town of Parishville: 2.838 acres, beginning at intersection of Covey Road with Allen Falls Road, Randy Martin and Kimberly Martin, Potsdam, sold to Dean F. Wilson and Cheryl A. Wilson, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Potsdam: 4.47 acres, in mile square 74, beginning in east boundary of Sweeney Road at intersection with south boundary of lands now or formerly of Thadius A. Weaver and Grace A. Weaver, Bradford D. Catling and Julie W. Catling, Potsdam, sold to Michael Towns and Dianna Towns, Potsdam $211,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, portion lot known and distingusished on a map of old Township of DeKalb made by Potter Goff and Silas Spencer A.D. 1814 on file by number 432, Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, trustees of Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb., sold to Brennan L. Ordway and Amy L. Ordway, Gouverneur $255,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 1, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: 0.38 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Martet Street from southerly bounds of Pleasant Street, L&C Realty, Roger B. Linden and Francis P. Cappello, sole partners, Potsdam, sold to Francis P. Cappello, Potsdam $215,000
Town of Edwards: 0.86 acres, beginning on Campbell Road from southwest corner of lands of Harold Gotham Jr., William and Sheila Bullock, Edwards, sold to Joshua W. Swinyer, Star Lake $22,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in north line of Main Street, opposite center of partition wall between brick store and Milton D. Packard lot, L&C Realty, Roger B. Linden and Francis P. Capello, sole partners, Potsdam, sold to Roger B. Linden, Norwood $215,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.38 acres, beginning in northeasterly bounds of Brookdale Road from intersection of lots 23 and 33, Alan Williams and Bonnie Williams, Pittsfield, N.H., sold to Jerel Swamp and Deanna Swamp, Hogansburg $135,000
Town of Lisbon: 20.17 acres, southerly of Cold Springs Road, part of mile square lot 2 in range 4 and 5, Knollwood Farm LLC, Lisbon, sold to Thomas J. Rausch, Lisbon; and Scott Kenter, Deerfield, N.H. $15,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 in Block F, map 3 of Westwood, Gisele M. Reynolds, Massena, sold to Andrew C. Schickedanz and Ann M. Maestri-Schickendanz, Albany $118,000
Town of Lisbon: 13.18 acres, beginning at intersection of Tracy Road and Route 68, Charles N. Hitchman and Teresa K. Hitchman, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Jeffrey T. Hill and Melissa A. Hill, Rensselaer Falls $130,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at southeast corner of block 362 at intersection of Hasbrouck Street and northerly line of Jersey Avenue, Stephen G. Friot and Brenda J. Friot, Ogdensburg, sold to William J. Kelly, Ogdensburg $32,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning at highway from Helena to Brasher Center at intersection of lots 23 and 24, Charles W. Schloer Jr., South Colton, sold to Devon Oakes, Ontario, Canada $12,500
