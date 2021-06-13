The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 8, 2021:
Town of Madrid: 0.18 acres, beginning on road leading from Chipman to Waddington from northeast corner of farm owned by Edson B. Nickerson, Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington, sold to Lisa Barkley, Waddington $40,000
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, beginning on Nelson Road to intersection with Taggart Road, Tammac Holdings Corporation, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., sold to Jennifer J. Parker, Lisbon $22,500
Town of Brasher: 4.27 acres, beginning on Cotter Road Extension in east line of lot 262, Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Justin Rowe, Massena $113,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of Main Street from northwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Percy Dawley, Bernard F. Proulx, Canton, sold to Leegill Ventures LLC, LaFargeville $225,000
Town of Brasher: 5.9 acres, beginning on County Route 53 at southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Paul D. Grow, Daniel R. Klock and Michelle L. Klock, Brasher Falls, sold to John Gennett III, Canton $275,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 9, 2021:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning on Route 56 from junction with Route 37, Kimberly S. Baxter, Winthrop, sold to Corey Rush, Massena $25,000
Village of Norwood: 0.886 acres, beginning in intersection of westerly bounds of Route 56 with northerly bounds of proposed subdivision road, Brent Kuenzler and Julie A. Juenzler, Massena, sold to Mary Jean Kuenzler, Norwood $65,000
Town of Lawrence: 25 acres, beginning on Branch Road opposite northern boundary line of former Kenneth and Yolanda Miller lot, Rick T. King and Julie G. King, Tupper Lake, sold to JPL Farms Inc., Nicholville $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 10, 2021:
Town of Clifton: 5.91 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Columbian Road at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Paul M. Gehrig and Amy L. Gehrig, Elizabeth H. Purcell, Long Beach, Calif.; and Carolyn Hudson, Empire, Mich., co-trustees of KAH Revocable Living Trust, sold to Paul M. Gehrig and Amy L. Gehrig, Champlain $75,000
Town of Brasher: 2.07 acres, in northerly half of farm lot 33, township 17, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, beginning on Hopson Road at northwest corner of land of Ling, Albert P. Arno, Norfolk, sold to Albert J. Arno II, Brasher Falls $25,000
Town of Edwards: 3.2 acres, beginning on River Road, east, Debra G. Rouse, executrix of last will and testament of Frank A. Gagnon, Edwards, sold to Jeffery D. Shippee and Lorri A. Shippee, Edwards $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly quarter of lot 7 in block 39, Ashley L. Elliott, Ogdensburg, sold to Katlyn M. Hunt, Ogdensburg $100,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in westerly line of Pierrepont Avenue from northeasterly corner of Chambers lot, Jay Schechter, Hannawa Falls, sold to Potsdam Eye Care LLC, Plattsburgh $300,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 29 Pine Street, Daniel Smith, Potsdam, sold to Jessie Adaiah Larose and Matthew Robert Sweeney, Potsdam $138,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel 1: 5.71 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of highway leading from Helena to Hogansburg, southeast corner of lot conveyed to Daniel W. Casselman; Parcel 2: beginning in northerly bounds of highway leading from Helena to Hogansburg at southeast corner of lot conveyed to Joseph R. and Mary C. Romeo; and Parcel 3: beginning on southerly bank of St. Regis River from northwest corner of parcel owned by parties of first part, Teddy C. Montroy and Lori A. Montroy, Bombay, sold to Andrew J. Cook and Stephanie I. Cook, Akwesasne $211,000
Town of Fine: 50 acres, beginning on highway running from Fine Cheese Factory over Foman Ridge to Sucker Lake on line of Isaac French, George W. Knabb, MacClenny, Fla.; and John L. Shadd, Lake Butler, Fla., sold to Stephen D. Becker and Janis B. Becker, Macedon $62,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.794 acres, 5901 Route 37, Anthony S. Tremblay and Brianna A. Tremblay, Ogdensburg, sold to Ashley Elliott, Ogdensburg $127,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 11, 2021:
Village of Waddington: 0.4976 acres, beginning in southeasterly bounds of Nell Manor Drive street right of way, Lloyd G. Grandy II, Ogdensburg, executor of last will and testament of Dr. Fred H. A. Koeniger, sold to Ronald E. Hance and Debra L. Hance, Star Lake $147,500
Town of Fowler: 1.42 acres, northeasterly of Glasby Road in lot 55 of Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Harry Harmer, Gouverneur, sold to Joseph Blair and Tonya Matice, Gouverneur $139,000
Town of Louisville: 10.4 acres, beginning on Wallace Road, northeasterly of intersection with County Route 56, Richard F. Reynolds, Norfolk, sold to Drew E. McNeil, Norfolk $175,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 525 New York Avenue, James E. Reagen and Donna L. Reagen, Ogdensburg, sold to Kara S. Vinch, Ogdensburg $72,000
Town of Pitcairn: 18 acres, beginning on county road leading from Pitcairn to Balmat at southwesterly corner of lot conveyed to grantees, Mark E. Neuroth, by attorney-in-fact David Neuroth, Fairbanks, Ark., sold to Jeffrey E. Aucter and Ashley L. Aucter, Harrisville $18,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.68 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Elm Street from southeast corner of Zirn, Michael R. Sitton and Mark Martin, Barre, Vt., sold to Lynne H. Matott, trustee of LHM Irrevocable Trust, Gouverneur $153,000
Town of Fowler: 2.38 acres, beginning on Hull Road from northeast corner of lands of Harry J. and Margaret A. Bowhall, Rodger S. Fuller Jr. and Polly T. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Matthew Miller and Mikaela Carr, Gouverneur $125,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Pearl Street, westerly from northwest corner of Charles Matteson’s lot, Tyler C. Thomas and Taylor A. Thomas, Canton, sold to Alicia E. Lasala, Canton $151,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, village lot 73, beginning in westerly bounds of Harrowgate Street at southeast corner of village lot 72, Arthur Perrea, Burke, sold to Donna Hartman, Schroon Lake $52,500
Town of Stockholm: 23.17 acres, beginning in northeasterly corner of subdivision lot 3 of mile square lot 20, Louis Nigro, Levittown, sold to DLC Grabow LLC, Grand Junction, Colo. $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 12, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 32.4 acres, beginning on County Route 36, southwesterly from intersection with County Route 39, David Hurlbut and Jo Anne Hurlbut, Chase Mills, sold to Joseph Hazelton and Cheryl Hazelton, Chase Mills $35,000
Village of Richville: 6.03 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lands of Carl and Helen Rivers, running on northerly line, Carl Rivers Jr., executor of estate of Helen G. Rivers, Calcium, sold to Greg Nelson and April Nelson, Theresa $41,000
Town of Brasher: 8.24 acres, beginning on intersection of Murray Road with new roadway traveling northeasterly from Murray Road and westerly of Deer River, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Justin Millus and Alison Millus, Norfolk $20,000
Town of Stockholm: 7.57 acres, beginning at northwesterly bounds of Route 11 from line between Sherman and Patraw, Jesse A. Sherman and Kimberley A. Sherman, Casselberry, Fla., sold to John Sweeney and Pamela Sweeney, Orange City, Fla. $110,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in southerly margin of Rowley Street at the corner of lots 23 and 24 of William Randall’s Josiah Waid farm lots, Trina Latta-Warner, Fayetteville, sold to Reuben Norstrom, Brasher Falls $140,000
Town of Clifton: 0.143 acres, beginning east of Wilsey Avenue, Alison Demmon, Harrisville, sold to Kim L. Carpenter, Saranac Lake $55,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, off County Route 6, Thomas R. Mousaw, Colorado Springs, Colo., sold to Michael R. Lawrence and Margo J. Lawrence, North Bangor $1,000
Town of Gouverneur: 101.91 acres, beginning on main road at line between Kearney Tract and Low Tract; 67.48 acres, beginning on road leading from Somerville to Gouverneur at line of Low Tract at northeasterly corner of what was formerly called the Bartlett Farm; and 14.96 acres, beginning at easterly line of E. Cole’s Cedar Lot at southwesterly corner of cedar lot sold by price to J.H. Newell, William Ashley H. Garvin, Prospect, Conn., sold to Jesse A. Hollis, Gouverneur $91,000
Town of Fowler: 0.762 acres, beginning at intersection of northeasterly boundary of Main Street with division line between property of Mary Lou Wranesh Cook, Peter M. Wranesh and James P. Wranesh on the southeast, Mary Lou Wranesh Cook, New Hartford; Peter M. Wranesh, Pennellville; and James P. Wranesh, Gouverneur, sold to Mark W. Bigarel and Melissa V. Bigarel, Denver, Colo. $125,000
Town of Ogdensburg: 0.347 acres, beginning in south bounds of Hayward Street at intersection with west line of lands of Carl R. and Barbara Tucci, Andrew Johnson St. and Jan Johnson, Ogdensburg, sold to Susan Martin and Terrence J. Riley, Ogdensburg $195,000
Town of Fine: 25.44 acres, beginning on south line of township 9 at southwest corner of section 14, Jesse Silsby, Fine, sold to Timothy R. Arthur, Cassadaga $30,000
Town of Russell: 0.3 acres, 17 Lake George Road, Madelayne Krill, Hoosick Falls, sold to Seamon C. Finley, Russell $15,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning at northeasterly corner of lot deeded to John I. Wells with street northwesterly to land formerly owned by C. Powell, Larry A. Losey, Norwood, sold to Allan Robinson and Alexa Robinson, Madrid $93,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning along easterly line of Route 56 at intersection with division line between lands of Cynthia and Irving LaFountain on the south and lands of Kenneth and Katrine Planty on the north, Padline LLC, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Broadstone DG Northeast LLC, Rochester $1,605,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 15, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 19 in block 46 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Patrick Bedard, Orleans, Ontario, sold to Cody Haley, Massena $59,000
Town of Edwards: 90.28 acres, beginning on Harmon Road (Payne Road) at intersection with easterly bounds of Route 58, Robert W. Hathaway and Patsy A. Hathaway, Edwards, sold to Jesse E. Silsby, Fine $18,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.47 acres, beginning north from south bounds of pasture lot and west from west bounds of Market Street, Jamie N. Steinrotter, Potsdam, sold to Lawrence W. Labarge and Jamie N. Labarge, Norfolk $47,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in the easterly margin of eighth street, southerly from Sedwick Street, Paul Santimaw, Syracuse; and Maureen Santimaw, Syracuse, sold to Christine Grubee, Norfolk; and Kelzo Shrewsberry, Norfolk $27,000
Village of Norwood: 0.44 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of Depot Street at most northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Willian Rollin Beattie, Nicolaus Dumas, Central Point, Ore., sold to George W. Morris, Potsdam $71,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on road formerly known as Stockholm Road at intersection east bounds of land now or formerly owned by George Putnam, Tyler J. Gansen and Kathleen M. Gansen, Minneapolis, Minn., sold to Paul Hornak, Theresa $128,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning in northerly bound of lands of part of the first part, easterly from Parishville-Joe Indian Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Nicholas Montroy, Heuvelton $100,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.1 acres, 267 A, B and C Taggart Road, Kristopher Weston, Ogdensburg, sold to Brian M. Dustin and Melinda Ann Dustin, Heuvelton $10,000
Town of Macomb: 1.15 acres, beginning on Parker Cross Road at northwesterly corner of Everard French property, Georgina Rybitski, Hammond, individually and as sole heir-at-law of George A. Rybitski, sold to Black Lake Association Inc., Hammond $8,000
