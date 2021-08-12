CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office was named among public defender offices statewide as a recipient of the annual Jonathan E. Gradess Service of Justice Award from the New York State Defenders Association.
The award is named for NYSDA’s first executive director and has recognized people and organizations providing “outstanding support to public defense and to NYSDA” since 1981.
NYSDA presented the 2021 award virtually on July 28, recognizing that “many defenders went above and beyond during the pandemic.”
“Not every endeavor was successful or as broadly applicable as might be hoped, but the energy that went into these efforts showed clients they had not been abandoned and demonstrated to all the nature of client-centered practice,” NYSDA wrote of the Service of Justice Award decision.
A handful of public defender offices, including St. Lawrence County, were named to represent all defenders in the state. St. Lawrence County’s office is headed by James M. McGahan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.