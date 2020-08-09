The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department as selected eight photos from its “I Wear a Mask” campaign to be displayed on billboards around the county.
The first four billboards are scheduled to go up on Aug. 12 in Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Massena.
Four billboards will go up on Sept. 9 in Dekalb Junction, Norfolk, Massena and Ogdensburg. The billboards are set to run through at least November.
