CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during last week’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing a contract with the St. Lawrence Health Initiative for the state’s Public Health Corps Fellowship Program.
The resolution says the state Department of Health is working with local health departments across New York to recruit and deploy fellows for a one-year, full-time, paid position.
The purpose of the initiative is to build public health capacity to support COVID-19 response operations and increase preparedness for future public health emergencies.
Jolene F. Munger, director of the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, said the program was established under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to help develop interest in the health care workforce.
“We will be taking three fellows in our department, and it’s a full-time position with benefits,” she said.
She said the fellows can choose between a few different focuses for the program, including working on gaining knowledge about health care grants, working on community health assessments and improvements, data analysis, public health detailing, and being community health educators.
Ms. Munger said the fellows will be required to take a course through Cornell University’s public health program during the fellowship, which she said will be done during work hours and take about five hours per week of coursework.
“That’s done while they’re doing the actual fellowship on site,” she said.
Besides the three fellows on site, Ms. Munger said the St. Lawrence Health Initiative will also have two fellows working partly remote and on site.
She said applicants may be recent college graduates, but some of the programs require a master’s degree. For others, a bachelor’s degree is preferred.
“It could be somebody that has recently graduated looking to gain experience, or people looking for a career change, or retired people looking to come back, so it’s open to a variety of individuals,” she said.
She said all of the positions are still available, and that the application will be on the county website soon.
“They have to apply through the public consulting group PCG out of Albany, as well as the NYS Public Health Corps Fellowship Program,” she said.
The fellowship program has no cost to the county, as it’s funded by grants.
Ms. Munger said the county public health department has a lot of vacancies, and that they’re hiring nurses.
“We have three vacant nursing positions, and for those you would have to apply through the county,” she said.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on July 11.
