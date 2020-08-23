CANTON — Fitness centers in St. Lawrence County will be required to submit applications to the county public health department within 14 days of reopening, according to a Saturday release from the health department.
Last week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced fitness centers, gyms and other indoor physical activities would be permitted to reopen to the public today, with permission from local government officials.
“As New York maintains daily positive test rates below 1 percent, the state has determined that local elected officials can allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen at 33 percent capacity while following rigorous safety protocols, including wearing masks at all times,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement announcing the reopenings.
Included in the definition of fitness centers are hotel, residential and office gyms; yoga, Pilates and barre studios; boxing and kickboxing gyms; fitness “bootcamps” and Crossfit gyms; as well as other group fitness classes.
In St. Lawrence County, fitness centers and gyms that wish to reopen must submit an application to the health department via email, to slccovid19sharedmailbox@slawco.org. The email must have the following attached:
— Proof that the applicant has read and affirmed the New York State “Interim Guidance for Gyms and Fitness Centers.”
— A business safety plan, including certification of the HVAC system by a licensed professional. If a location does not have a HVAC system, a description of an alternative ventilation plan must be submitted.
— An inspection request form. Facilities must pass an inspection within 14 days of reopening.
According to the governor’s guidance, local officials could delay reopening gyms until at least Sept. 2, and public health departments must inspect the buildings to ensure they are properly set up for a safe reopening. County executives are responsible for determining if a delay is necessary. In St. Lawrence County, the lead executive in charge of that decision is Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg.
According to the release from the county public health department, the state requirements for gyms and fitness centers are that they have a 33 percent occupancy limit, must enforce face masks at all times for both customers and staff, can offer classes only by appointment or reservation with 33 percent capacity of typical class sizes and must have a MERV-13 or greater filtration system active in their HVAC systems. MERV is a rating system that indicates how good an air filtration system catches and removes particles from the air. Ratings range from MERV 1, which is minimal and rarely used, to MERV 20, which is typically only found in hospitals, nuclear plants and cleanrooms.
If a fitness center or gym cannot operate their HVAC system at MERV-13, they must have an HVAC professional document that their system cannot provide that level of filtration, and develop additional ventilation and mitigation procedures.
Once the proper documentation is received, the public health department will schedule an inspection or request additional information. The public health department can be reached at 315-386-2325.
