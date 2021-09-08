The St. Lawrence County COVID-19 death toll ticked up on Wednesday with the announcement of the 106th victim of the pandemic.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, with the addition of 67 positive tests today, has 537 active cases of COVID-19. There are 29 people in the hospital, up from 25 on Tuesday.
In Jefferson County, 63 positive results were returned from 240 tests Wednesday.
“Presently the “north country region” has the state’s highest positivity rate at 5.45%,” Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann reported in his update.
The state overall positivity rate is 3.27%, Mr. Hagermann said.
There are nine people hospitalized in Jefferson County.
Lewis County reported eight new cases Wednesday. Seven people remain in the hospital.
In St. Lawrence County, the return of college students has fueled part of the case increase.
According to St. Lawrence University in Canton, it is tracking 139 active student cases. The University has conducted nearly 7,000 tests since Aug. 11.
There are 24 active student cases in isolation on campus and 112 active student cases in isolation at home or off campus.
Clarkson University in Potsdam reports two cases.
SUNY Potsdam has 21 student cases, five on campus, 16 off campus, and two employees testing positive.
SUNY Canton has 13 active cases with eight on campus and five off campus.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras met with SUNY Potsdam Officer-in-Charge John Graham, student leaders and key staff members Wednesday, leading a conversation about the college’s ongoing pandemic response and its plans for the future.
Mr. Malatras noted Potsdam’s on-campus student vaccination rate of 92%.
“Dr. John Graham and his team will continue to remain vigilant in helping more students get vaccinated by the mandate deadline,” Mr. Malatras said.
Mr. Malatras delivered a similar message to the campus of SUNY Canton.
“We know what works in the fight against COVID-19 — getting vaccinated and being on top of current health and safety practices to keep each other safe,” he said. “President (Svi) Szafran is working with local health officials to get the remaining unvaccinated students vaccinated. Now that students are back on campus, they want to stay here, and all of us at SUNY will help make sure that happens.”
SUNY students have until Sept. 27 to be fully vaccinated.
