WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19 death Friday as the number of new infections rose by 593 across the tri-county area.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total number of virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 160.
St. Lawrence County reported 268 new virus cases, for a total of 19,136. Twenty-one people are in the hospital due to the virus, two more than Thursday. Jefferson County reported 240 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 17,066. There are 22 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down three patients from Thursday. The county has experienced 146 deaths.
Lewis County reported 75 new cases, bringing its total to 4,928. Eleven people are hospitalized, one more than Thursday. The county has experienced 41 deaths.
Combined, the three counties have reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.