WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19-related death Friday.
The death brings the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 143.
The county also reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, as virus information was not reported Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The county has now reported 14,451 cases since March 2020.
There are 20 county residents hospitalized due to the virus, unchanged from Wednesday.
