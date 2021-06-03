CANTON — On June 1, St. Lawrence County began requiring permits for all-terrain vehicles and off-highway vehicles on the county’s multi-use trail system.
These permits will be necessary to ride the vehicles on all of the trails in the St. Lawrence County multi-use trail system. A map of the trail system can be found on the St. Lawrence County government webpage, Stlawco.org.
Permits are $65 for the first ATV or OHV, and $20 for each additional vehicle from the same household. ATV and OHV club members will receive a $20 discount, and three-day trail passes are available for $20 as well.
Funds raised from these permits are dedicated to the upkeep, maintenance and expansion of the trail system. Deb Christy, president of the St. Lawrence County Snowmobile Association, said the money will go into a separate trail fund account.
With this money, she said, they were approved to purchase a new $10,000 grader, and will now have the funds to buy gravel culverts as well as fuel to operate this new equipment.
“We were trying to get as many miles open as possible before starting the trail pass.” Ms. Christy said about the timing of the permit regulation.
This explanation was echoed by Highway Superintendent Don Chambers, who said that as more areas of the trail were opened, it was “a natural progression that a permit system would be put in place.”
So far, Chambers said, the permit system seems to be successful, as the County has received a number of requests already for them.
The permits can be purchased at the same site and will be mailed. But the county is partnering with local businesses to sell permits directly.
At GT’s Restaurant in Russell, permits are available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
Permits can also be purchased at the county Board of Legislators Office at 48 Court St. in Canton, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In order to receive a permit on the same day of purchase, riders will need to have a copy of insurance cards for each OHV or ATV seeking to be permitted.
The first-time penalty for riding the trails without a permit is a $125 fine. After the second violation, the fine jumps to $250, with the possibility of vehicles being impounded.
