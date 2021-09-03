MASSENA — St. Lawrence County’s risk manager and compliance officer will be visiting village of Massena facilities to look for any safety or liability issues.
Jody Wenzel is the risk manager for the St. Lawrence County self-insurance plan, which administers the workers’ compensation program for the county. The village of Massena is a participating municipality in the plan.
He said he’s available to answer any questions on workers’ compensation claims, paperwork or incidents.
“If you have something happen and you’re not sure if it raises to the level of being a reportable incident or accident, please reach out to us and I’d be happy to help you through any of that. The claim is going to come through my office anyways. If we can get everything done correctly ahead of time, it really speeds things along,” Mr. Wenzel told village trustees.
Anyone with older claims or existing claims who has questions can also direct them to Mr. Wenzel for assistance.
“We have a pretty good system over there and we keep track of all these claims ourselves. If somebody does have a question, if they’re confused or anything, please let them know that we’re there to help them,” he said.
As risk manager, Mr. Wenzel said he performs on-site visits to facilities owned or operated by the participating municipality.
“This involves scheduling a time to come out and do a walk-through of the facilities that fall under each individual municipality. So that would be this building or any offices you have in this building that fall under the village, or any other facilities that the village oversees that have employees working in,” Mr. Wenzel said.
He said one reason for the walk-through inspections is to find anything that might be hazardous.
“Second is to find anything that could be a potential future liability, to try and alleviate any injury claims. The less claims we have as a county, the less cost. Every participant in this county pays a portion of the costs,” he said.
During the walk-through, Mr. Wenzel said he’ll look for administrative items such as ensuring the proper postings are on bulletin boards.
“Do you have the correct postings? Do you have everything that’s supposed to be up?” he said. “The goal here is if you were to have a PESH (Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau) inspection, you want me to find those things before the New York state inspector. I submit a nice regular report to you. They solidify it. It works out much better if I find them ahead of time.”
Mr. Wenzel said either he or his secretary would reach out to try and find a time that works well for village officials for the walk-through, which takes one to four hours. He’ll then prepare a single report for each facility, identifying whatever issues he may have found.
He said a “severity rating” from one to four is assigned to the report. A one rating is something that is an immediate danger to life or health. If something is identified as a one, Mr. Wenzel said they stop right there to address it. A four rating is more of an administrative item.
“Maybe you didn’t have the right posting on your board,” he said.
The reports include space for Mr. Wenzel to initial and date when issues have been addressed. The reports are sent back to him and kept on file in case they were cited during another inspection from PESH or OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration).
“We can pull those files and show that we are proactively trying to address safety and health in the workplace, and it could help you mitigate a fine. The results of the audits are shared only between my office and the village. This does not go outside to anybody else. This is done as a service to the municipalities. It’s free. We don’t charge for it,” he said.
