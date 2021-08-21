CANTON — Bill DeLorraine, president of the St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Club, was enjoying his favorite part of the club’s annual show at the Canton Pavilion Saturday morning — everything coming together and running smoothly.
The parking lot was full, 17 vendors were set up and dozens of masked shoppers were wandering from booth to booth only minutes after the show officially opened.
After taking a year off in 2020, getting the show up and running again was a big relief, Mr. DeLorraine said. The show is a bit of a homecoming for the club, which has many far-flung members. Members from New York City are in Canton for the weekend to help run the show, he said.
Regular vendors come from as far as Virginia, Mr. DeLorraine said.
Dino L. Zack, a professional geologist who works on the EPA cleanup site in Massena, treated 47 kids to a florescent rock hunt on the small hill beside the arena Friday night. On Saturday, Mr. Zack, along with his wife, Amy Zack, and daughter, Carly Zack, were stationed in a tent outside helping kids choose 12 minerals to take home from a stash of more than 60 different rocks.
“My forte is fluorescence,” Mr. Zack said as he explained the relationship of marble and limestone.
Along with the free egg carton full of minerals, Mr. Zack is certified to help Scouts earn badges and ribbons at the show.
St. Lawrence County is famous among rock hounds for its wide range of mineral finds.
Mr. Zack described St. Lawrence County as a mineral Mecca.
Robert Taillon, of Madrid, who was manning a booth selling rocks, minerals and trinkets, agreed.
“St. Lawrence County is the most mineral rich county east of the Mississippi,” Mr. Taillon said.
Mark Kilmer is a member of the club who resides in Albany and has been coming to the show to sell a variety of rocks, minerals and crystals for 20 years.
“I love the location,” Mr. Kilmer said of the pavilion.
Mr. Kilmer said he visits St. Lawrence County regularly to go on mineral field trips with the Rock and Mineral Club.
In 2020, Mr. DeLorraine printed up a few black T-shirts with the club’s logo and the words “No Show 2020” across the bottom.
He expects the 2021 show to draw more than 1,300 visitors and be a step back toward normalcy. This year’s T-shirts are gray.
The show continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
