CANTON — All 15 of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators seats are up for grabs this year.
Here’s a breakdown of who has so far announced campaigns:
District 1: Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, will seek reelection as a Republican for his second term.
“I have been working on behalf of the citizens of Ogdensburg for the past four years, and hope I can continue representing them in the county Legislature,” he said.
District 2: Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, will seek reelection as a Republican for his fourth term.
“I want to continue on the path of fiscal responsibility, and look out for the taxpayers of the county,” he said.
District 3: Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, will seek reelection as a Republican for his fourth term.
“I’m trying to continue with maintaining fiscal responsibility efforts to build our fund balance while not cutting services to the residents of our county,” he said. “There’s miles worth of things that still need to be addressed, and we are working on them.”
District 4: Legislator and Board Chair William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, could not be reached for comment.
District 5: Legislator Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur, will seek reelection as a Republican for his second term.
“I’ve learned a lot about how the county works, and I think it’s good to get involved in making decisions that we can have an impact on,” he said.
District 6: Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, will seek reelection as a Republican for his third term. No one else has announced yet they are running in his district.
“I really enjoy representing the folks within my district and all of the county,” he said. “I try to do things fairly, and I hope I’m successful.”
District 7: Legislator Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, will seek reelection as a Republican for his third term. Mr. Perkins has previously run as a Democrat. Colton Town Councilor Kevin Beary has also announced his decision to run for the District 7 seat.
“I think we need to continue to work on our finances,” Mr. Perkins said. “There’s many issues in the county that need to be taken care of, and I’m still pushing for Second Amendment rights.”
District 8: Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, will not seek reelection. Benjamin E. Hull, the former director of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care, and William J. Roome, a former Madrid-Waddington Central School teacher, have announced their intentions to run.
District 9: Legislator Daniel G. Fay, D-Canton, is seeking reelection. He could not be reached for comment.
District 10: Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, will seek reelection as a Democrat for her second term.
“It has been a great privilege to represent the people of District 10,” she said. “Should I have the honor of being reelected, I would like to continue the work I have started on the county Board of Legislators.”
District 11: Legislator Suzanne M. Fiacco, D-Stockholm, could not be reached for comment.
District 12: Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, will seek his third term as a Republican.
District 13: Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, could not be reached for comment.
District 14: Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, will seek her second term as a Democrat.
“I definitely spent some time considering whether I should run again … but I’m involved in so many projects at the county level, and I felt they would lose momentum if I walked away from them,” she said. “I feel it’s my duty to all our county constituents to continue working on these projects and to run again.”
District 15: Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, will seek reelection as a Republican and Conservative for her second term. She will be challenged by former Waddington Mayor Janet M. Otto-Cassada.
According to the county Board of Elections, April 4 to 7 are dates for filing designating petitions. May 24 to 31 are dates for filing independent nominating petitions.
The general election will take place Nov. 8.
