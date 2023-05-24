County’s appeal denied in tax case

ALBANY — St. Lawrence County will be responsible to make the city of Ogdensburg whole in regards to delinquent property taxes following a Tuesday ruling by the New York State Court of Appeals.

This ends a legal battle between the city and county that began in September of 2021 when the city amended its charter to relinquish its tax foreclosure responsibility with the intent of all foreclosure responsibility defaulting to the county. The charter changes went into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

