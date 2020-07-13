CANTON — St. Lawrence County’s burn ban has been extended for a third time to Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m., a Monday release from the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services stated. The already extended ban expired Sunday at 6 p.m.
The burn ban was first put in place June 27 through Thursday, July 2 and later extended to Tuesday, July 7 and again to Sunday, July 12 at 6 p.m.
A state of emergency was also declared in the county June 27 due to extremely dry conditions resulting in numerous out of control grass and brush fires.
