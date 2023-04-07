Public can purchase St. Lawrence Co. trail permits

Snowmobilers enter the St. Lawrence County multi-use trail system in February 2021 on Cold Brook Drive in South Colton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

St. Lawrence County’s multi-use trail permits are now available for purchase at select business locations.

The multi-use trail permits can be used on all 97 of the county’s trails which span across the region from Massena all the way south to Fine and open on May 15.

