St. Lawrence County’s multi-use trail permits are now available for purchase at select business locations.
The multi-use trail permits can be used on all 97 of the county’s trails which span across the region from Massena all the way south to Fine and open on May 15.
As of Friday, permits are now available for purchase at local businesses including ABCD Hardware & Supply in Winthrop, Boyce’s General Store in South Colton, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in Canton, Fun Unlimited in Gouverneur, GT’s Restaurant in Russell, St. Lawrence County Highway Department in Canton, Jelly Bean Campground in Brasher, MotoSports World in Massena, and Robideau’s Mahogany Ridge Bar & Grill in South Colton.
Permits are $65 for the first permitted ATV/OHV and $20 for each additional ATV/OHV permitted from the same household on the same application. There will also be an option for three- to four-day passes which are available for $20 at the business locations.
Those who are ATV/OHV club members will receive a $20 discount on the trail permit. Anyone interested in joining the ATV/OHV Club can do so while completing the trail permit application.
Riders will need to present copies of their current insurance cards matching their physical address for each ATV/OHV to be permitted and a debit card, credit card, or PayPal account to receive a permit.
All of the funds the county receives toward permits are dedicated to the establishment, maintenance and operation of the county’s trail system.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.