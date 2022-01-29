CANTON — On Monday, the Finance Committee of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators plans to explore a proposal that would increase sales tax distribution to the city of Ogdensburg in an attempt to support staffing of the city’s police and fire departments.
A resolution is set to be introduced by legislators during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting to increase the distribution of sales tax receipts to the city. This follows stalled negotiations between the county and city in 2021 on a new sales tax agreement and the city preempting the share of an initial 3% of sales tax receipts in the city’s tax district. State legislation that would allow the city to collect an additional 1% of sales tax in the city was not passed by the state Legislature.
“Citing the loss of sales tax revenue by the City, the City of Ogdensburg announced its intention to implement drastic cost cutting measures, which included a reduction of staffing at both the Ogdensburg City Police Department and the Ogdensburg City Fire Department. The failure of the City to obtain the additional sales tax has been cited by the City administration as resulting in the elimination of four (4) fire department positions and three (3) police department positions,” a Friday afternoon press release from county officials said. “Legislators hope to increase funding targeted towards retaining those positions necessary to meet minimum staffing requirements for fire safety and to provide for appropriate policing staffing levels.”
In the release, County Treasurer Renee M. Cole expressed her support for the proposal, referencing cuts to the city’s police and fire departments under Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly’s administration.
“This was done under the premise that the city can no longer afford to pay for public safety services due to a reduction in their sales tax revenue,” Ms. Cole said. “I applaud the County Board of Legislators for bringing this resolution forward in an effort to assist in providing this financial resource to assist in supporting the safety of the citizens of the City of Ogdensburg.”
Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, Finance Committee chair and sponsor of the resolution, stated that the proposal by City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie to staff only three firefighters on a shift is “reckless and dangerous to not only the firefighting personnel responding to an incident but also to the residents of the City of Ogdensburg.”
Mr. Acres said in the release that the resolution would authorize 50/50 sharing of the final 1% of sales tax generated within city limits, and it would “provide financial security to the residents of the City so that public safety will be maintained in the best interests of their community.”
How much money would go to the city through that half percent was not released.
Legislator William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, said the proposal would benefit the city as well as keep the towns and villages “whole in the distribution of sales tax.” He recognized Legislators James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, and David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, for their efforts in bringing about the resolution amid contentious negotiations between the city and county.
“We need to recognize two Legislators that have worked diligently in their representation on behalf of the City of Ogdensburg: Dave Forsythe and Jim Reagen. At times, negotiations for the last 3½ years have been contentious,” Mr. Sheridan said in the release. “Legislators Reagen and Forsythe have fought long and hard for their constituents. They both were involved with the organizational set up of this measure.”
In a statement released later, Mr. Jellie called the county’s release a “well scripted and near theatrical press release sponsored by County Treasurer Renee Cole.” He also applauded the efforts of Mr. Forsythe and Mr. Reagen to bring a “fair and equitable agreement on the distribution of sales tax collections.”
“The City has been down this road several times with County Officials in the past 18 months promising a deal, only to have all efforts rejected when the votes were cast by the full Board. The press release contains few financial details so it is impossible for the City to comment until after Monday’s meeting of the Finance Committee,” Mr. Jellie said. “If the proposal actually passes, City Council will review and provide an immediate response.”
Mr. Jellie added that the city “remains open to respectful and thoughtful negotiations with St. Lawrence County and if the County is in fact prepared to negotiate a fair deal on Sales Tax Distribution, the City will agree to meet immediately.”
Comments from Ogdensburg Firefighters Local 1799 President Jason T. Bouchard and Ogdensburg Police Benevolent President Charles Shaver were included in the county’s release.
Mr. Bouchard said the union is grateful that county administration has taken a vested interest in the safety of the city’s citizens.
“The county’s recognition of the undeniable impact of the deep cuts made to public safety in our city shows their true concern lies in the well-being of the people they represent,” Mr. Bouchard said. “This is a refreshing display of leadership that should be recognized and appreciated by all residents, business owners, and visitors of our great city.”
Mr. Shaver said the additional funding would help rebuild public safety in the city.
“The funding will help alleviate the stress and workloads that our officers are currently under due to the reduction in staffing. Additional positions will allow officers to be more proactive in the community and provide greater service to the citizens of Ogdensburg,” Mr. Shaver said.
Mr. Jellie’s press release targeted two people in particular — Ms. Cole and Mr. Acres.
He called Ms. Cole “scattered, confused and clueless.” He stated that she “is making all attempts to recover from her truly incompetent and spineless handling of the Property Tax matter by appearing to be a champion for Ogdensburg in the Sales Tax matter and Public Safety.”
Mr. Acres, according to Mr. Jellie, is making “attempts to appear concerned about residents of the City of Ogdensburg. He absolutely is not, and the facts well define that.”
Mr. Jellie described Mr. Acres as having “complained at every Sales Tax meeting about the exorbitant contracts awarded to City Police and Fire unions” and about former city officials spending sales tax money and “making county union negotiations impossible.”
The Finance Committee meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the legislative chambers at 48 Court St., Canton. The public may attend in person or watch the meeting live on the county’s YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.