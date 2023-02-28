CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Finance Committee is calling on New York state to continue to pass-thru the Affordable Care Act enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (eFMAP) which could have a $3.08 million impact on the county’s budget if eliminated.
At Monday night’s finance committee meeting, County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said the resolution is a result of a state budget proposal.
According to the resolution, the governor’s fiscal year 2024 state budget proposal would end the ACA eFMAP federal pass-thru to counties and New York City. Since 2003, the state has shared federal savings with counties proportionally based on their analysis of savings they received during periods when an enhanced federal Medicaid match was enacted by Congress. In 2014, the state began sharing federal ACA savings directly with counties.
But, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is proposing to keep all federal savings going forward and use them to cover further expansions of Medicaid eligibility and benefits and to increase payments to health care providers.
The resolution states that “the elimination of this ACA eFMAP federal pass-thru will require the 57 counties to spend an additional $280 million in SFY 2024 and approximately $1 billion when New York City is included.”
“For a total of $625 million to be taken from counties to make the largest revenue change in the 2023-2024 budget by the state, with the explanation that it was funding reserves,” Ms. Doyle said. “Counties serve on calendar budgets of which we are only in month two. We have not had an opportunity to adjust for this, to plan for this, to make the public aware of this.”
If the ACA eFMAP federal pass-thru were to be eliminated, the county would see an immediate impact with an increase to the taxpayers of $3.08 million annually or a 6% increase in county cost.
“This particular change ... which they’re saying if it isn’t changed will go into place in four weeks, will have a $3.08 million impact on our budget this year,” Ms. Doyle said.
She added that the New York State Association of Counties is considering potential litigation against the state.
“There have been discussions about initiating litigation and under what terms and how counties could come together to address that,” Ms. Doyle said. “No action has been taken, certainly this board would be asked before any action would be taken.”
County Legislator Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur, supported the resolution.
“Our outcry needs to be loud on this to Albany to let all of our representatives know how much we oppose this,” Mr. Smithers said.
County Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, said that this state budget change could potentially negatively impact every taxpayer in the county.
The committee unanimously supported the resolution.
