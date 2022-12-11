CANTON — In response to challenges in hiring and retaining civil service workers, St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during last month’s Operations Committee urging reform of testing requirements.
The resolution notes how government employers are competing for workers in a historically tight labor market. While the private sector can offer higher wages to meet this demand, oftentimes the public sector is constrained by tax-increase concerns and budget restrictions.
“While many solid employees seek to serve in public employment, too often factors such as Civil Service testing system requirements are too slow for an applicant to wait on a position,” the resolution states.
Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, who co-sponsored the resolution, echoed that.
“Our Civil Service process may not necessarily be an antiquated system, but for sure it doesn’t keep up with the needs to get employees into the market and into jobs,” she said.
Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, agreed.
“The reality is that the Civil Service tests aren’t offered enough, and we gotta wait too long for the scores. That’s the focus of this.”
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle doesn’t see the number of vacancies as particularly abnormal, but understands there are still pandemic-related effects on the workforce — not just in county government, but in general.
“I see the challenge that we face as one that more than just counties face, but all levels of government and private business face as well,” she said.
She said some civil service exams got held up during the pandemic. “We’re slowly starting to get back on track, but we’re not there yet.”
As of Dec. 5, the county has 20 job vacancies, many of which are for correction officers at the county jail.
“Monthly, our vacancies vary between 15 and 20, which usually represents about 7% of the entire workforce,” Ms. Doyle said.
Thanks to certain advertising efforts, Ms. Doyle said some of those positions are starting to get filled. But she recognizes that the nature of employee retainment might simply be different now than in past years.
“We’re not going to see the 30-year employees we’ve had in the past, but those 5- to 10-year employees are just as valuable.”
