CANTON — The county finance committee passed a resolution Monday night authorizing a settlement agreement between Johnson & Johnson and St. Lawrence County with respect to an action relating to the opioid crisis.
According to the resolution, in the past four years, St. Lawrence County has had the second-highest opioid-related inpatient hospital admissions rate in New York state. In that time, drug-related hospital stays have risen “more than sixty percent,” according to the NYS Department of Health.
Between 2010 and 2014, more than 31 people in the county died of opiate or heroin overdoses. As a result, in 2017, the county, through its law firm Simmons, Hanly Conroy, P.C., entered a class action lawsuit with numerous other municipalities against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioids, including Purdue Pharma.
“Purdue Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson (also known as ‘J&J’ or ‘Janssen’), as well as others, were alleged to have created damages as a result of the usage and prescription of OxyContin to the general public,” the resolution states.
The lawsuit is based on claims that Johnson & Johnson “contributed to the opioid epidemic by falsely promoting prescription opioids it manufactured and sold and by falsely promoting the increased use of opioids directly and generally through various ‘front groups’ and failing to implement measures to prevent diversion of prescription opioids in connection with distribution of its products, all of which contributed to a public health crisis around the United States, and in specific, in St. Lawrence County.”
St. Lawrence County reached terms on an agreement with Purdue Pharma approving a proposed bankruptcy restructuring plan, and authorized a vote in favor of the settlement.
The resolution states Johnson & Johnson has offered to settle the claims with the county by paying a sum “of between approximately $717,788 and $307,565 over 10 years to be used for restitution and abatement and agreeing to not manufacture, sell or promote opioids.”
The resolution says “it is in the best interest of the County of St. Lawrence to resolve this matter with respect to J&J without further litigation and enter into the proposed Agreement as it shall settle all allegations against J&J and avoid protracted litigation.”
Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, was the only committee member who voted against the resolution.
“This is a legal drug, and billions were spent by pharmaceutical companies to bring it onto the market. It has been highly regulated and prescribed by doctors, and doctors are not being held accountable for any malfeasance of overprescribing,” he said.
Numerous doctors have been held accountable for malfeasance related to opioid prescriptions, including former doctor George Blatti of Long Island, who was charged with five counts of murder in the opioid-related deaths of patients, according to the New York Times.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2019 alone, 49,860 people died from an opioid-involved overdose.
The settlement resolution will come before the full board for a vote on Sept. 13.
