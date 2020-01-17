CANTON — What started as a request to county lawmakers by heads of the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services to have a senior caseworker position filled led to a frank discussion about the increase in both foster homes and the children in their care.
During Monday’s county Finance Committee meeting, DSS Commissioner Christopher R. Rediehs and Deputy Commissioner Heather L. Wenzel told legislators the senior caseworker position is important so the department can adequately supervise the caseworker assistants. “This senior caseworker position can provide the kind of coordination and oversight for this that will greatly enhance our ability to make sure that the visitations are taking place,” Mr. Rediehs told the board.
The position was one of 12 countywide positions brought before the board as part of the county’s Vacancy Review Committee, but it was the senior caseworker position that started close to a 20-minute discussion about the necessity of the job.
Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot said the detailed justification for the job was “scant” and wondered if the position was really needed.
“It seems to me, in looking at the justification for it, that it could probably be filled with a similar position that you probably already have on board,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “Can you give me some reason to believe that this isn’t a scant job description, that there is some overriding value to having this person and position on board?”
Mr. Rediehs said his department has a challenge in child welfare cases with the volume of work it is faced with. Supervision of that work is essential and it’s important to have enough supervisors to do the work well, he said.
“One of the aspects of this that we want to make sure you are aware of, this is not adding to our staff, this is really changing the totals and increasing the cost from the senior clerk by perhaps less than $3,000 in county cost in an effort to make sure that we have adequate supervision of the staff,” Mr. Rediehs said.
Ms. Wenzel then laid out some of the statistics, telling the board that their Child Protective Services supervisors are supervising about 171 cases with six to eight caseworkers, with their preventive supervisors handling 70 cases with six to eight caseworkers. This creates a burdensome caseload, she said.
“A lot of research has indicated that quality visitation allows children to go home more quickly and saves us money because children are in foster care for shorter periods of time,” Ms. Wenzel said. “What we are finding now is that moving them to a lower level of supervision more quickly so children can return home takes a lot of supervision.”
And the number of children in foster care in St. Lawrence County continues to rise, she told Mr. Lightfoot and the legislators.
“Right now we have about seven volunteers who work part-time and part of the reason we added the two homemaker/visitation/supervisor positions that you have allowed us to create is because we have over more than doubled the number of foster homes that we administer here, that DSS oversees,” she said. “So three years ago we had about 30 homes and now we have over 80 and over 100 children who are in the commission’s custody, who are in DSS foster homes, and so they need that supervised visitation. So that is part of the reason.”
The role of the new position would help train new staff who have not worked in child welfare before.
Ms. Wenzel said the department is hoping to make a slight move away from its volunteer program because of the small number of volunteers that have been with them for a while and move towards a “coached visitation model,” where staff provides families the assistance they need to improve their skills.
“Having a group of staff who are together with a dedicated supervisor who can really assess these cases and move them forward will save us money in the end and we’ll be providing a better quality service to our families,” she said. “So one of our staff would work with them and they would supervise visits together until they are comfortable to be on their own.”
Through ongoing mentorship and training, staff would meet with their supervisor once a week, talk about the issues the family is having, talk about situations that occur where they didn’t really know how to respond or what to do next and report back to the caseworker handling the case about what is going on with the family, Ms. Wenzel said.
Legislator Rita E Curran said, having been a foster parent, she has noticed a lot more movement with children going from foster home to foster home.
“It’s not the traditional ‘place this child here, this is where they stay and life works out,’ Ms. Curran said. “It seems like you have a lot more running around than you used to have and a lot more tracking.”
Ms. Wenzel said moving around of children in foster care was also a statewide and national trend that is due to a myriad of reasons, including regulations regarding placement of siblings, keeping them in homes in their school districts, or children who are in special education programs who may be going to different districts other than their home district as well.
“Absolutely, children having exceptional needs ... and when you have a pool of foster parents, sometimes you don’t have the perfect person, the person who doesn’t have other children in the home for example for a child who has higher needs, and so you may be placing children in that home that might not be the ideal placement because it’s the placement that is available at that time while you are looking for that ideal spot,” Ms. Wenzel said. “So there is a lot to think about. The canvassing that our homemakers do to try to make that perfect match, they work very hard at it.”
After the meeting, legislator Nance A. Arquiett, in a statement to the Times, said she acknowledges that, moving into 2020, the county has to be mindful of additional expenses, however, “I do hope we will remember that by failing to fill critical positions in social services, or by looking to cut costs in this department we will only hurt those who are most in need of our assistance, those who are most vulnerable.”
She said the number of children in foster care is on the rise and that now was the time for the county lawmakers to be “stepping up, making sure the needs of these children are being met and that we work our hardest to leave no child behind.”
By the numbers
Yearly average number of St. Lawrence County youths in foster care
2014 154
2015 154
2016 174
2017 190
2018 200
2019 272
