CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators has set a hearing date to amend local law to comply with state legislation barring residential foreclosure proceedings for the immediate future.
The public will be able to comment on the change at the hearing set for Sept. 14, prior to the board meeting.
The resolution, in its current form, would change the law to allow the county to cancel the public sale date, currently set for the second Saturday in September, which is written into the statute. This would give people facing foreclosure more time to pay their taxes and redeem the properties.
“The change was as a result of the governor’s executive orders pushing the date ahead or pushing the time ahead for people to be able to redeem those properties or, if their tax is paid, then avoid losing that property,” Board of Legislators chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law barring residential foreclosures and evictions for any county currently under any state orders related to COVID-19.
The resolution setting the hearing passed the board of legislators unanimously.
