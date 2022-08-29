BRASHER FALLS — A St. Lawrence County man was charged by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with failing to register an address change as a registered sex offender.
Jeremy S. Goodreau, 34, was arrested on the felony after deputies say he was not living at his registered address, 155 Hopson Road, Brasher Falls. Registered sex offenders in New York have 10 days to file a change of address. He was issued an appearance ticket for Brasher Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.