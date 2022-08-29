Sex offender charged with failing to register address

St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Court Street, Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER FALLS — A St. Lawrence County man was charged by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with failing to register an address change as a registered sex offender.

Jeremy S. Goodreau, 34, was arrested on the felony after deputies say he was not living at his registered address, 155 Hopson Road, Brasher Falls. Registered sex offenders in New York have 10 days to file a change of address. He was issued an appearance ticket for Brasher Town Court.

