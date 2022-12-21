CANTON — After 36 years with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe plans to retire at the end of this term.
Sheriff Bigwarfe, who made the announcement Wednesday in a news release, began working with the sheriff’s office in 1987. He was elected sheriff in 2019.
“The next year of my term will bring me to a culmination of over 36 years with the Sheriff’s Office which has included the ranks of Deputy Sheriff, Road Patrol Officer, Juvenile Officer, K9 Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor, Detective Sergeant, Undersheriff, and Sheriff,” he wrote in the announcement.
He will continue his work as sheriff until the end of 2023 and will not seek reelection.
“This was not a decision made lightly as this profession that has been my lifelong career, and it has been an honor to serve as Sheriff of St. Lawrence County and to oversee all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office,” he wrote. “I have enjoyed every minute of being your Sheriff. It has been a rewarding job even with its challenges. It is a 24 hour a day, seven days a week job but the constant availability never bothered me.”
“I still have 12 months of work to do as I continue to meet the daily challenges as Sheriff through 2023, and it has been and will continue to be an honor and privilege to serve as your Sheriff through the end of my term,” he added.
In the announcement, he also gave credit to the sheriffs before him, saying they have influenced and shaped his career.
“It has been an honor to have served under three excellent Sheriffs before me: Sheriff Keith Knowlton as my original Sheriff starting in 1987, continuing with Sheriff Gary Jarvis, and then Sheriff Kevin Wells,” he wrote. “These men, and many other comrades, have influenced me and helped to shape my career, and for this I am forever grateful.”
He also thanked those who have worked for him, “To all the men and women who worked for me, your service has been invaluable. I personally would like to thank each and every member of my staff for your constant support and professional duty. Keep up the good work of protecting and serving our county.”
