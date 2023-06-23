CANTON — Patrick R. “Rick” Engle, a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office detective, is seeking the sheriff’s office on a platform that includes bolstering the department’s school resource officer program that places armed officers in school districts. He wants to see the program be made available to any district in the county that wants an SRO.
A Lisbon resident, Mr. Engle has been in law enforcement for over 22 years, seven of which have been spent as a county detective. He’s running for the Republican endorsement in Tuesday’s primary against Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien.
Mr. Engle says if elected, he’ll rely on leadership training he’s received in the military, and acquired as a field training officer for younger deputies in the sheriff’s office that he tries to mentor. He says he’s running for sheriff “not just for one reason.”
“As a resident and taxpayer, I feel the citizens of St. Lawrence County deserve better, someone who will do their best to uphold their constitutional rights and create strong teams to create a better service to the citizens of St. Lawrence County,” he said in an interview with the Times.
He said he wants to continue current Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe’s “open door policy,” and “probably be more open than his.”
Mr. Engle says if elected, he’ll be out in local communities, attending things like local government, fire department and EMS meetings to learn more about what residents and emergency personnel are seeing day-to-day and respond to that.
“My job is to identify the needs of the citizens of St. Lawrence County. After I’ve identified the needs of the citizens, I need to meet with the (county) Board of Legislators and find a sustainable way to meet those needs,” he said. “It’s important to be out there. Some people don’t have the courage, the initiative to call. If they’re out in the community and they see you and you’re an approachable person, you can learn a lot from them.”
Mr. Engle said he sees school security as a top priority to address if elected, and his vision to address that is to expand the department’s school resource officer and make an armed deputy available that can be assigned to each district in the county.
“It’s not that I want to. We have to. In my opinion, that’s a need. That needs to be done,” he said.
He says tactical training during his earlier time in the U.S. Marine Corps and also at the sheriff’s office has helped him “understand how an active shooter thinks.”
“They’re looking for a soft target. By labeling schools and areas like that as gun-free zones, you’re labeling a soft target. Just parking that patrol car out front can act as a deterrent. By putting an armed deputy in every school, it would cut down on the response time which equates to saving lives.”
“I feel our children need a safe place to learn. I think everyone would agree with that,” he added.
Alongside that, he thinks the deputies need more frequent active shooter training. Right now, they do one active shooter drill per year in a different county school each time. Last year, it took place at Edwards-Knox Central. Next week, they’ll do the drill at Hermon-DeKalb Central.
“What happens in a high-stress situation, you revert back to muscle memory. If you only train once a year, you’re not developing that muscle and mental memory. I think by training several times throughout the year on active shooter scenarios, I think it would not only increase response time but give people confidence to respond safely,” he said.
He added that he feels the sheriff’s office could do more to offer more services to children by “developing a strong relationship with county Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services, Child Advocacy Center and Renewal House to better provide services to our residents and our children.”
Mr. Engle also sees a need for more mental health crisis intervention training for all sheriff deputies, corrections officers and road patrol.
“Mental health has always been a thing. There seems to be more of it. We deal with it daily. If you work in a correctional facility, you are dealing with it daily. I think if we better train our deputies and corrections officer to deal with mental health issues, it would be safer for everybody,” he said. “We currently don’t receive training in mental health. There are a few people who have gone to crisis intervention training. I think that, again, annual in-service training with regard to mental health would benefit everybody.”
Mr. Engle says he wants to expand one area of the department and newly create another. He sees the county Drug Task Force as understaffed. And he wants to have deputies specially trained in fire investigations. The task force currently has two county detectives assigned, along with members of Homeland Security Investigations and the state police. Local police departments assign officers to assist the task force, but only part time, he said.
“We need to add another body to the Drug Task Force, another detective ... to help investigate some of these crimes and complaints, but also maybe have somebody specialize in the drug overdoses, see if we can’t work them back and see who’s responsible for selling this stuff. The consequences in this state for that are not much, but as law enforcement we’ve got to continue doing our job,” he said, adding, “I’d like to see more patrols in the remote areas (of the county). These people pay taxes as well.”
Mr. Engle said he believes there is a lack of trained fire investigators to assist fire departments with cause and origin investigations. He believes the sheriff’s office can help address that.
“We deal with a lot of fires. Currently, the way it works is county fire investigators are volunteers … these people have to take time off work. Some of this expense comes out of their pocket. I feel if the sheriff’s office can train four deputies (in fire investigation) … that could help alleviate the burden on these fire agencies,” he said.
Within the department, Mr. Engle says there’s a morale issue among the department.
“Morale ... needs to be increased for a positive work environment for all persons at the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Leading by example, using my skill set as an individual willing to listen and … build a strong team. I believe by doing this, the citizens of St. Lawrence County will be better served,” he said. “It doesn’t take much to raise morale. Sometimes just listening to somebody and giving them a voice is all that needs to be done, being an understanding person ... Everybody says you shouldn’t be (employees’) friends, but we’re all humans.”
“The quality of employees that currently work at the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is its biggest asset. We have very dedicated employees who protect and serve the city of St. Lawrence County with the utmost integrity. Giving these employees the talent and tools necessary to complete their daily tasks will result in a safer and healthier work environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.