Patrick R. “Rick” Engle

Engle St. Lawrence County Sherriff candidate Dective Rick Engle. Christopher Lenne/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Patrick R. “Rick” Engle, a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office detective, is seeking the sheriff’s office on a platform that includes bolstering the department’s school resource officer program that places armed officers in school districts. He wants to see the program be made available to any district in the county that wants an SRO.

A Lisbon resident, Mr. Engle has been in law enforcement for over 22 years, seven of which have been spent as a county detective. He’s running for the Republican endorsement in Tuesday’s primary against Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien.

