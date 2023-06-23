Sean P. O’Brien

O’Brien St. Lawrence County Sherriff candidate Undersheriff Sean O’Brien. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff candidate Sean P. O’Brien says if elected, his priorities would include improving law enforcement’s response to all types of incidents everywhere in the county, and also be transparent to the public, keeping residents in the loop on what the department is seeing and dealing with in the various areas of the county.

Mr. O’Brien, an Ogdensburg resident who is the current undersheriff and has been with the department since 2004, has a Conservative Party endorsement. He’s running against Patrick R. “Rick” Engle, a sheriff’s office detective, for the Republican endorsement in Tuesday’s primary election. Mr. O’Brien started his law enforcement career with a sponsorship from the Massena Police Department while he attended the Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy at SUNY Canton. He went on to work part-time for the town of Norfolk and village of Antwerp police departments before joining the sheriff’s office in 2004.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.