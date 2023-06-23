CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff candidate Sean P. O’Brien says if elected, his priorities would include improving law enforcement’s response to all types of incidents everywhere in the county, and also be transparent to the public, keeping residents in the loop on what the department is seeing and dealing with in the various areas of the county.
Mr. O’Brien, an Ogdensburg resident who is the current undersheriff and has been with the department since 2004, has a Conservative Party endorsement. He’s running against Patrick R. “Rick” Engle, a sheriff’s office detective, for the Republican endorsement in Tuesday’s primary election. Mr. O’Brien started his law enforcement career with a sponsorship from the Massena Police Department while he attended the Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy at SUNY Canton. He went on to work part-time for the town of Norfolk and village of Antwerp police departments before joining the sheriff’s office in 2004.
“I’m competent. I listen. I care and I’ll do whatever in my power to protect the people of this great county and their rights as well, not only the Second Amendment, but the Fourth Amendment rights and First Amendment rights.. The sheriff is called upon to keep the peace and be fair and consistent. That’s what we need to ... be sure the sheriff is going to do,” Mr. O’Brien said.
He sees transparency to the public as an immediate priority if elected.
“If elected sheriff, I’m going to be very transparent. I want to bring a daily report to the public, whether it’s done through media or social media. I believe the public needs to be well informed on what’s go on in their community. Things are happening faster and faster in this world,” he said.
He says the reports “would not include intimate details of every investigation, but actually what people are seeing in their communities.” For example, the daily public report would point out things like what types of crime are happening in any given area of the county.
“I think that builds trust in the community,” he said.
Mr. O’Brien said he “absolutely” intends to continue current Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe’s open door policy, meaning he’s willing to speak with or meet with county residents to discuss any issues related to the sheriff’s department.
“There’s a reason I have my cell phone number on the back of my campaign cards,” he said. “The sheriff should be accessible.”
Although he sees the sheriff’s office on the right track with regard to public relations, “there’s always room for improvement.”
“I’m very proud of the sheriff’s office we have,” he said. We need to ensure we continue to build that trust in relations with the community,” he said.
He sees as a success the sheriff’s office mobile app that launched in 2020. It includes information about the department and its departments, as well as information about county jail inmates and a way to post bail or send funds to an inmate account, the location of sex offenders in the county, a most wanted list and a form to submit compliments or concerns.
“We brought that on in 2020. It think that’s been a useful tool. I think we need to find innovative ways to make sure people are informed,” he said. “The sheriff is elected by the people of this county, not by a board, not by the employees, not by unions. It’s all of the people of this county. The sheriff represents those people, and the people need not forget that. At the dnd of the day, I want to do what’s best for the people we serve like I like I would treat my own family. Nothing less.”
“My first priority will be to protect St. Lawrence County’s citizens, families, children, our vulnerable populations, our elderly. With that, as I’ve said since I announced running for office, Dec. 26, this county needs an emergency response team. We’re dealing with more violent crime, mental health, and drug problems we’re ever had. And we need to be prepared,” Mr. O’Brien said.
He said the emergency response team would be diversified, with members who are specially trained in responding to anything from an active shooter to a person experiencing a mental health crisis. He said the New York State Police have such a team based in Utica, but the long distance can lead to “a logistical nightmare.”
“I have a lot of confidence in the state police. They’re a huge partner. It’s a logistical nightmare. You can’t get 150 miles unless you’re in a helicopter. That’s one of the challenges we have is we’re very rural. We’re the largest county in the state,” he said.
He said his vision for membership on the emergency team is to include both sheriff’s officers and partners from local police departments around the county.
“There are going to be qualifications to make this team. Not everyone is going to make this team,” Mr. O’Brien said. “We have a great training regimen, but we’re going to take it to another level, with a select few individuals.”
“We have yearly active shooter trainings … we also need to formulate a highly trained team of sheriff deputies,” he said, adding that he sees the team being most successful “if we can get buy-in from local municipalities, if we can get select officers to come together with us to add to that.”
Mr. O’Brien sees a major challenge facing the department, and especially their school resource officers, as “electronics and social media.”
“Things are changing and moving so rapidly and I believe we need to gear more resources toward electronics and social media. A lot of our children are affected by those things. I think we nee to ensure not only are we reacting in the sense we get the state-of-the-art equipment to ensure we can bring swift resolutions in crime against people, we also need to be proactive, like the school resource officer program, working with them,” he said.
He cited as an example the numerous incidents of swatting that occurred at St. Lawrence County school districts this year. Swatting is when someone sends an alert to the district or police that there is an active shooter or a bomb on campus. The perpetrators often are located outside of the United States, or are able to spoof their location so it appears they’re in a foreign country. The local incidents often coincided with rashes of swatting incidents around the country and overseas.
“If the public is frustrated, don’t think we’re not frustrated. There have been some ... outcomes and people have been held accountable in other countries, or people who had some nexus to this community,” Mr. O’Brien said, adding that he communicated with Syracuse-based FBI agents when those incidents happened.
“They’re great partners. They answer the phone when we need them. They help contribute to our success in keeping our community safe,” he said.
Mr. O’Brien said he thinks the department can do more to address mental health for corrections officers at the St. Lawrence County jail. Based on a 25-year career, he said, those officers “put on a uniform every day and they do eight-and-a-third years of their life inside a correctional facility.”
“That’s a thankless job. I think we need to continue to work with our members. I think some creative team-building exercises are necessary because our officers and our deputies are only as good as their mental health. Mental well-being is important in order to serve the public at an optimum level.”
