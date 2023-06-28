CANTON — The two candidates who ran in the Republican primary seeking the party’s endorsement as a candidate for St. Lawrence County sheriff have differing views on the voter turnout.
On Tuesday, GOP voters went to the polls to choose between Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien and sheriff’s detective Patrick R. “Rick” Engle for their candidate in November. Engle won by about a 2-1 ratio, 2,931 votes to O’Brien’s 1,575. Those results are unofficial and do not include absentee or affidavit ballots. Only registered Republicans were able to vote on Tuesday.
“It was a great turnout. I think the voter turnout was pretty good for an off-year primary,” Engle said Tuesday.
“When you only have approximately 19% of a Republican electorate, that’s disheartening to see that kind of voter turnout,” O’Brien said.
They both told the Times that they feel confident about being able to secure more votes in November during the general election, when all registered voters in the county will be eligible to cast ballots, regardless of party affiliation.
“Throughout this campaign, I talked to a lot of people, not just Republicans. That’s the reason why we created an independent line. I felt that other voters, your independents, your conservatives and your Democrats, needed their own party line to vote on,” Engle said.
O’Brien said he’s considering more options going forward, but didn’t get into specifics.
“I’m looking at everything, and speaking with my family and supporters and looking for our best path moving forward,” he said. “At the end of the day, I want to ensure we do what’s best for the citizens of St. Lawrence County.”
“I want to continue down the path we’re on, continue working hard, get into the communities, attend town board meetings and address the needs of the citizens,” Engle said. “Hopefully I’ll be in a position after November where I can start to address some of those needs.”
“I’d definitely like to thank all my supporters and everyone involved in the campaign and all the hard work and support they put into this. I think the momentum for the support will continue to grow,” Engle added.
Speaking with the Times prior to the primary, each candidate outlined their goals, if elected.
O’Brien said he’ll be prioritizing the creation of new emergency response teams, working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure quicker response times countywide to any type of emergency situation. He also wants to increase public transparency and make daily reports where he tells residents what the sheriff’s office is seeing in their communities. That would include talking about crime trends in specific areas, or sharing limited details of ongoing investigations.
Engle said he wants to expand the sheriff’s office school resource officer program, making an armed deputy available to each school district in the county, should officials at any district want one. He also wants to add sheriff’s detectives to the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.
