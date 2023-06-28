CANTON — The two candidates who ran in the Republican primary seeking the party’s endorsement as a candidate for St. Lawrence County sheriff have differing views on the voter turnout.

On Tuesday, GOP voters went to the polls to choose between Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien and sheriff’s detective Patrick R. “Rick” Engle for their candidate in November. Engle won by about a 2-1 ratio, 2,931 votes to O’Brien’s 1,575. Those results are unofficial and do not include absentee or affidavit ballots. Only registered Republicans were able to vote on Tuesday.

