OGDENSBURG — Following a Tuesday night news report that city leadership is thinking of replacing its police force with St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s office issued a response Wednesday claiming it has not been briefed on the idea.
In a letter to media Wednesday morning, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said he would like to “clarify” that no one from the city has contacted him or other members of his office to discuss or gain input on the possibility of the sheriff’s office taking on law enforcement duties to replace city police.
The letter was issued on the heels of a report from 7 News on Tuesday night that City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said he was floating around the idea of replacing city police officers with county sheriff’s deputies.
“I’d like to look at all the options,” Mr. Jellie told 7 News. “Whether we pay the sheriff for support here in Ogdensburg. Whether the sheriff provides administrative support. Whether we have a smaller police force doing more community policing type things and we look at the sheriff’s department and state police taking over more of the major and significant crimes.”
The quote does not indicate further comment from Mr. Jellie about replacing city police officers with sheriff’s deputies, but states he’s considering downsizing the police force and relying on the sheriff’s office for bigger crimes.
“My interview yesterday (with 7 News) was intended to provide community awareness to the significant activities the City of Ogdensburg would like to study and analyze for the most efficient means of providing service with St. Lawrence County,” Mr. Jellie said in an email Wednesday afternoon.
He also said that he and County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle have discussed shared service and the consolidation of services between the city and county since last fall, but there has been little progress.
There are a total of eight initiatives listed in his shared services proposal, some of which are in progress, some of which cannot move forward until the county acts, he said.
Some studies Mr. Jellie is hoping to initiate are law enforcement consolidation between city police and the sheriff’s office, consolidation of code enforcement at the county level, consolidation of employee health care and consolidation of employee human resources and payroll services.
“We must act collectively and expeditiously to reduce the cost of government services and reduce redundancy and duplication creating unnecessary tax burden on our residents,” Mr. Jellie.
“It would take tremendous resources to fill the void of not having a City Police Department that is focused specifically on issues inherent to a close knit population,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said in a prepared statement. “I fully support the Ogdensburg Police Department and value our partnership in keeping the citizens of St. Lawrence County safe.”
Neither Justin R. Polniak, president of the Ogdensburg Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, nor city Police Chief Robert H. Wescott had any comment when contacted about the statement Wednesday, saying they had not yet read the sheriff’s statement.
“In my 34 years of law enforcement service, I have, and will continue to, support law enforcement in this County,” the sheriff said. “Public safety and first responders must be the top priority for local government leaders. There is no greater duty of government than to provide for public safety.
“The Ogdensburg Police Department is an integral part of our law enforcement community and plays an important role in the County’s Drug Task Force and in combating the County’s increasingly dangerous issues of the drug epidemic and violent crimes that are being committed. If we can’t maintain a sufficient public safety workforce, not only do communities suffer but the overall safety of its citizens are at risk,” the sheriff said.
(1) comment
Consolidation you hear all the time. Consolidate all police departments into the Sheriff dept. Villages will pay for their share of service!! I could see big savings. You see so many police in county. This city manager has intelligence not shared by the unions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.