HERMON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Aaron J. Lavean, no age or address available, with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property after responding to a report of a vehicle being stolen from Ray Burns & Sons Trucking. Deputies said they found Mr. Lavean in possession of the stolen vehicle and took him into custody Oct. 12.
He was arraigned in Hermon Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.