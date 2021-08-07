CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled two additional firearms safety courses. Sessions on Aug. 24 and 25 are full, but registration for the added Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 sessions is open.
The course runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 48 Court St., Canton, and satisfies St. Lawrence County Court requirements for pistol permit licensing. Covered topics include civilian use of force, the pistol license and care and safety of firearms.
Advanced registration is required. To register, visit the County Clerk’s office on Court Street across from the Public Safety Building. The cost is $30, payable only by money order or check at the time of registration.
For more information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2077 or email SheriffFirearmSafety@stlawco.org.
