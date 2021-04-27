CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a U.S. Border Patrol disbursement check this month from the seizure of cash during a vehicle search last year.
The Sheriff’s Office received $83,552.81 from an asset forfeiture stemming from May 27. Border Patrol officers stationed in Ogdensburg noted a vehicle in Canton exhibiting “suspicious activity consistent with illicit cross-border smuggling.”
Marijuana, ketamine and $126,576 were found in the vehicle, according to police. The drugs were seized by Border Patrol, and the currency was forfeited and entered as part of an asset sharing case with the U.S. Treasury Forfeiture Fund.
The Border Patrol Swanton Sector was notified in March of the approved award for the Sheriff’s Office.
The Swanton Sector oversees the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire and Northeastern New York.
