County gets $1M to combat trafficking

St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Court Street, Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting to help combat human trafficking in the region.

The resolution accepts a Howard G. Buffet Foundation Grant for $1,000,720 to cover costs associated with joining a labor trafficking task force that serves the state. The grant is for a three-year period.

