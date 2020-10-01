CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has been granted accreditation through the state Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
Comprised of 110 standards across three categories — administration, training and operations — the program is designed to help law enforcement agencies evaluate policies and ensure they are “conceptually sound and operationally effective.”
Sgt. Leighton J. Filiatrault served as accreditation officer, working with county criminal division staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.