CANTON — A 16-member stakeholder group convened last week and again with the general public this week to continue reviewing St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office policies under state Executive Order 203.
Titled New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative and part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s “Say Their Name” police reform agenda, the June order followed the May 25 killing of 46-year-old George P. Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The sheriff’s office review is expected to culminate in a certification by St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, who will need to attest to a completed review process and any improvement plans by April 1. Plans must be developed in collaboration with the public through an “open process on policing strategies and tools” and receive public comment before any proposed policy changes are presented to local municipal bodies for approval, according to the governor’s order.
The review process must address law enforcement agencies’ use of force, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness and de-escalation training, restorative justice practices, community outreach, a transparent citizen complaint procedure and other issues specific to each community.
During the initial stakeholder meeting and Wednesday night’s public input meeting, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe established meeting rules to encourage mutual respect and a clear focus on concerns specific to St. Lawrence County.
The executive order is based on a collection of police reform bills, several of which were signed into law earlier this year, with more taking effect in the coming months. State legislation signed into law in June includes required provision of medical and mental health attention to individuals in custody, weapons discharge reporting and the Police Statistics and Transparency Act, which mandates racial and other demographic data of all violation and misdemeanor incidents be compiled and published by courts.
Other reform laws include publicizing law enforcement disciplinary records by repealing Section 50-a of the state’s Civil Rights Law; banning police from using chokeholds or other neck restraints and attaching a felony punishment to their use; criminalizing false, race-based 911 reports; and designating New York’s attorney general as an independent prosecutor for police-involved deaths of unarmed civilians.
The sheriff’s office has proposed several revisions to its current use of force policy to comply with the legislative reforms.
If the revisions are finalized, chokeholds and any application of pressure that obstructs breathing would be prohibited “unless deadly physical force is authorized,” in line with the state’s chokehold ban language. Medical and mental health revisions specifically outline an officer’s duty to dispatch appropriate medical or mental health professionals when responding to calls.
Reform through a newly-established state Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office permits the decertification of police officers with cause starting next year, an “enhancement” for officers and communities, Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said.
“Any police officer doing their job and doing their job correctly doesn’t like any kind of dirty cop,” he said Wednesday, adding that the legislation would allow the state to suspend an officer’s status in the Division of Criminal Justice Services system. “There’s been a problem through the state that other officers were transferred, and had the ability to transfer, to other agencies and their disciplinary records weren’t shared. So this is the opportunity for us to ensure that the bad officers, or the bad apples if you will, are removed form the barrel.”
The repeal of 50-a also removes the automatic barrier between any officer’s disciplinary record, including corrections officers, and the public. Records, should they exist, can now be viewed upon request.
The full sheriff’s office presentation can be viewed on the sheriff’s page of the county website and on the St. Lawrence County YouTube page.
Stakeholders and the public were asked Wednesday to provide input about the process and revisions and consider whether any duties currently performed by the office are unnecessary, whether sheriff’s deputies should continue responding to drug overdose calls in addition to EMT responders and whether certain matters may be better addressed by other agencies.
Public feedback should be directed to the sheriff’s office administrative line, 315-379-2365, or through the sheriff’s contact form on the county website.
The stakeholder group is comprised of Mr. Bigwarfe; Mr. Lightfoot; Mr. O’Brien; Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Leighton J. Filiatrault; Tracie L. Barnes, mental health counselor, Mental Health Counseling Services of NNY; Thomas R. Burns, BOCES Superintendent; Dave Bush, Transitional Living Services; Father Christopher C. Carrara, police chaplain and Our Lady of Grace priest, Morristown; James M. McGahan, public defender; Gary M. Pasqua, district attorney; legislator Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam; Raamitha Pillay, North Country Poor People’s Campaign; Keith A. Sapp, Potsdam Central School District board member; Jennifer Stevenson, Blue Heron Real Estate; Carrie L. Tracy, county probation; and John D. Youngblood, SUNY Potsdam professor.
