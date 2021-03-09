CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary complaint that occurred in the early morning hours Tuesday in the White Hill and Joe Indian Pond area.
Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the photos.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222 and reference case number 21S-02454.
